VIDEO: Michael Flatley Launches 'Tap For Ten' Charity Dance Chellenge to Help the Homeless

Dancer Michael Flatley has launched a charity initiative on social media called 'Flatley's Tap for Ten.'

Flatley posted a video to his social media accounts, urging people to donate 10 of their currency to help the homeless, and then share a video of themselves dancing for ten seconds.

"Christmas is coming and it's getting cold outside. It breaks my heart to see so many people living on the street," Flatley writes. "Families with children, young and old. This virus has had a devastating effect on people's lives. We must all pull together and try to help get some families off the street for Christmas. Please help me. Even the smallest amount can help."

To Participate:

1.) Donate ten of your currency to https://www.gofundme.com/f/flatleystapforten to help the homeless.

2.) Film yourself dancing (any kind of dance!) for ten seconds

3.) Share it on your social media and nominate/tag ten friends to do the same!

Check out Flatley's video below!

Learn more and read the frequently asked questions on Flatley's Facebook page here.