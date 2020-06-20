VIDEO: Martha Graham Dance Company Releases 'Immediate Tragedy'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Inspired by Martha Graham's lost solo from 1937, Immediate Tragedy is a new digital creation created by 22 artists collaborating from locations across the U.S. and Europe.

Commissioned by The Soraya, the new work is choreographed by Janet Eilber and the dancers of Martha Graham Dance Company with a new score by Christopher Rountree performed by Wild Up⇈, and digital design by Ricki Quinn. The showing will include interviews with the collaborators, a recent performance of the solo Deep Song (created by Graham as a companion to Immediate Tragedy) starring Anne Souder, and the WORLD PREMIERE of the collaboration.

Collaborators Thor Steingraber, Christopher Roundtree, and Ricki Quinn join Graham Artistic Director Janet Eilber and Archives Director Oliver Tobin in the LIVE CHAT!

The video premieres today at 2:30pm EDT. Tune in below!

