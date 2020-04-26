VIDEO: MICHAEL FLATLEY'S LORD OF THE DANCE Cast Pays Tribute to Frontline Workers With Dance Routine

The cast of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance have put together a video to pay tribute to those working on the frontlines during the health crisis.

In the video, which was posted to Michael Flatley's YouTube and Facebook channels, the cast shows off their moves with an isolation-themed version of their classic routine "Warlords."

"This Irish dance video is dedicated to all the medical personnel and essential services working on the front line to keep us safe," the video's description reads. "You are the true heroes."

Watch the video below!





