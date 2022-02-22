VIDEO: Limón Dance Company Comes to the Joyce in April

The Limón Dance Company is celebrating its 75th Anniversary Season with two exciting programs. In Dante Puleio's first New York season as Artistic Director, the Company brings world premieres, Limón works as they have never been seen before and beloved modern dance classics.

This season introduces Limón's final work Waldstein Sonata, reintroduces Psalm with the original score, and honors Limón's mentor, Doris Humphrey with the glorious Air for the G String. The Company is celebrating the future of the Limón legacy with two new commissions by Burkina Faso's Olivier Tarpaga, whose early life experiences echoes those of Limón and Mexico's emerging talent, Raúl Taméz, bringing to life the story of his homeland's Indigenous Peoples. T

o honor José Limón as the greatest dancer of his time, the company invites preeminent dancers to perform his iconic solo Chaconne. Danzas Mexicanas, 1939, completes the season by paying homage to Limón's heritage and mestizaje identity. This reimagined work, created from the writings and drawings in his recently rediscovered "Libro de Ideas", reveals the man behind the legacy.

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American modern dance since its inception. The company continues to honor the legacy of its co-founders through the preservation and reconstruction of their work and gives audiences a glimpse into the future of the Limón Dance Company. Celebrating its 75th Anniversary Season at the Joyce Theater with two weeks of performances, the company will perform two programs including two world premieres, three Limòn works that have been reconstructed using archival media in a way that has never been seen before, as well as beloved modern dance classics.

For tickets and more visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/limon-dance-company