VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake

Marta C. González, a former New York City Ballet prima ballerina, immediately recognized the music she used to dance to.

A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to.

Marta C. González, a former New York City Ballet prima ballerina, immediately recognized the sound of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake which listening to it from her wheelchair, and began to dance along with her arms.

Swan Lake is a ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875-76. The production was fashioned from Russian and German folk tales and tells the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. The choreographer of the original production was Julius Reisinger (Václav Reisinger).

The ballet was premiered by the Bolshoi Ballet on 4 March 1877 at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Although it is presented in many different versions, most ballet companies base their stagings both choreographically and musically on the 1895 revival of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, first staged for the Imperial Ballet on 15 January 1895, at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. For this revival, Tchaikovsky's score was revised by the St. Petersburg Imperial Theatre's chief conductor and composer Riccardo Drigo.

