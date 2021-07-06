Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: American Repertory Ballet Premieres David Fernandez's MEXICAN MUSIC

pixeltracker

Dancers include Erikka Reenstierna-Cates, Shaye Firer, Ryoko Tanaka, Annie Johnson, Nina Yoshida, and Hallie Rumsey-Lasersohn , Aldeir Monteiro and Matanya Solomon.

Jul. 6, 2021  

American Repertory Ballet is now streaming the digital premiere of MEXICAN MUSIC, filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

This film takes you behind-the-scenes with ARB dancers and an interview with the choreographer, David Fernandez.

"I wanted to celebrate being back at the studio and working with the dancers at American Repertory Ballet. This choreography is a big thank you to audiences and supporters for their encouragement during these trying times. This work is dedicated to my godmother, Guadalupe Chairez," said David Fernandez.

Dancers include Erikka Reenstierna-Cates, Shaye Firer, Ryoko Tanaka, Annie Johnson, Nina Yoshida, and Hallie Rumsey-Lasersohn , Aldeir Monteiro and Matanya Solomon.

Watch the full performance below!


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Will Connolly
Will Connolly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Celebrate The HK Phil's 2020/21 Season Finale With Popular Music By Joe Hisaishi, Bizet, Verdi, Berlioz, and Saint-Saëns
  • Swire Maestro Series: Lio Kuokman Comes To Hong Kong Cultural Centre
  • Lio Kuokman Conducts World Premiere, Schumann's Rhenish Symphony, and Mozart's Coronation with Hong Kong Philharmonic
  • HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman Returns To Conduct The Orchestra For Four Weeks