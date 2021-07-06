VIDEO: American Repertory Ballet Premieres David Fernandez's MEXICAN MUSIC

This film takes you behind-the-scenes with ARB dancers and an interview with the choreographer, David Fernandez.

"I wanted to celebrate being back at the studio and working with the dancers at American Repertory Ballet. This choreography is a big thank you to audiences and supporters for their encouragement during these trying times. This work is dedicated to my godmother, Guadalupe Chairez," said David Fernandez.

Dancers include Erikka Reenstierna-Cates, Shaye Firer, Ryoko Tanaka, Annie Johnson, Nina Yoshida, and Hallie Rumsey-Lasersohn , Aldeir Monteiro and Matanya Solomon.

Watch the full performance below!