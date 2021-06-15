VIDEO: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater On City Center's Studio 5

In this inspirational episode featuring City Center's Principal Dance Company, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Jacqueline Green, Yannick Lebrun, and Renaldo Maurice work with Artistic Director Robert Battle, Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts, and Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing on three varied pieces from the company's rich repertory-Ailey's signature classic Revelations, Battle's solo Takademe, and Roberts's Members Don't Get Weary.

Watch the full episode below!

Studio 5 | Dancing Across Continents offers audiences an intimate look at rare pairings of exceptional dance artists from around the world. This five-part series of coaching sessions and conversations captured live explores the artistic process of a diversity of dance styles from Argentine tango and ballet to the classical Indian dance of Odissi. Curated and hosted by dance critic and historian Alastair Macaulay, the series features the most geographically ambitious line-up yet with artists from Argentina, Belgium, India, South Korea, UK, and the US all sharing insights into their process.