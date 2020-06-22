VIDEO: ABT Hosts Weekend Talk Series with Alexei Ratmansky, Cassandra Trenary and Carrie Gaiser Casey

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, Soloist Cassandra Trenary, and ABT Trustee Carrie Gaiser Casey for a conversation on Ratmansky's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY, which would have been onstage this week at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Alexei staged this epic production using the original notations from the legendary Marius Petipa's production.

In this week's conversation, get insight into how Alexei decoded these notations, the process of translating them to movements in the studio and Cassie's journey as the iconic Princess Aurora.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You