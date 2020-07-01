Time Lapse Dance Continues 20th Anniversary Celebrations With Virtual Programming

Time Lapse Dance is continuing its 20th Anniversary celebrations with a variety of virtual programming over the coming weeks including the release of two new dance films, free workshops taught by choreographer Jody Sperling and company dancers, an open rehearsal, an online release, and a choreographer-composer conversation.

See details here:http://timelapsedance.com/events/tldat20/

A major highlight of the upcoming month is the release of two new short films exploring environmental themes. In Single-Use (release date July 22), Sperling swirls on city streets in a costume made from more than 100 plastic bags. The film short Fly (release date July 29), is a stop-motion play of the body in nature. A later highlight is the online release of Ice Cycle (August 6), followed by a choreographer-composer conversation.

Week 8: Go Plastic Bag Free

Friday, July 3 from 11:30-12:15pm - Open Rehearsal with Time Lapse Dance

Celebrate International Plastic Bag Free Day by visiting an open rehearsal exploring the use of plastic bags as costuming and props. We are experimenting with creating real-time virtual dance experiences and invite you to be part of the process.

Week 9: TLD Dancer Spotlight - Free Kids Workshop with Anika Hunter

Saturday, July 11 at 10am

Fun and free dance movie-themed workshop for kids (under 10) with Anika Hunter. Kids will get to jam out with their favorite characters and tunes.

Week 10: Dancer Spotlight - Free Classes on Instagram Live

Wednesday, July 15 at 9am - Barre Fitness with Morgan Bontz @time_lapse_dance

Friday, July 17 at 3pm - Intro Ballet Class with Maki Kitahara @time_lapse_dance

Week 11: Premiere of New Dance Film Short, Single Use

Wednesday, July 22 at 7pm - online release new dance film, followed by talkback

Link will post here: http://timelapsedance.com/events/tldat20/

Choreographer Jody Sperling releases her new film, Single Use, in which she dances on city streets in a costume fashioned from over 100 reclaimed plastic bags. Like a plastic monster she romps and rolls on pavement transforming into natural-seeming forms. The piece is a mediation on the nature of disposability and resuscitation. Following the release, stay tuned for a conversation with choreographer Jody Sperling and Beyond Plastics Founder Judith Enck on the urgent problem of plastic pollution.

Week 12: Fly Short Film Premiere & Ecokinetics Workshop

Wednesday, July 29 at 7pm - online release of new film, followed by live chat with choreographer

Link will post here: http://timelapsedance.com/events/tldat20/

Choreographer Jody Sperling releases Fly, a new short film exploring the relationship of the moving body to the natural world. The film uses stop-motion techniques to animate Sperling's body in ways that echo the dynamics of her wooded surroundings. The film grows out of Sperling's emerging environmental dance practice called ecokinetics.

Thursday, July 30 at 10am - Ecokinetics Workshop

Ecokinetics is Sperling's emerging practice which focuses on cultivating a dynamic relationship between the moving body and the environment, whether human-made or natural. The human mover practices attuning to and embodying environmental and atmospheric motion patterns. In the process, the practitioner becomes sensitized to the body's energetic impacts on the surrounding micro-climate. Ecokinetics is a corollary to ecoacoustics, a mode of environmental music composition pioneered by Sperling's long-time collaborator, Matthew Burtner.

Week 13: Ice Cycle

Thursday, August 6

7pm - online premiere Ice Cycle

7:30pm - conversation with choreographer Jody Sperling and composer Matthew Burtner

Link will post here: http://timelapsedance.com/events/tldat20/

Ice Cycle was the first collaboration between composer Matthew Burtner and choreographer Jody Sperling, both known for their creative engagement with climate change. Inspired by Sperling's experience dancing on Arctic sea ice, during her 2014 residency with a polar science mission, the work expresses the fragility and dynamism of the icescape. Danced by six women, the piece gels in crystalline formations and explores the dynamic interplay of ice and water in the process of melting.

