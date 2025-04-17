The School of American Ballet's Annual Alumni Celebration to Take Place at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The School of American Ballet's Annual Alumni Celebration will be held on Friday, June 6, from 7 pm - 9 pm at SAB-an evening of connection, reflection, and shared pride as they kick off the Workshop weekend.

This evening is a meaningful opportunity to gather as a community-to reconnect with old friends, forge new bonds, and reflect on the legacy we all share. There's something truly special about being in the same room with others who understand what it means to have been shaped by this school and its legacy.

One of the evening's highlights will be a toast to Debra Austin, the recipient of SAB's Second Annual Alumni of Distinction Award. A trailblazing artist and teacher, Debra embodies the strength, artistry, and excellence that our alumni community represents.

The event also raises critical support for the Alumni Scholarship Fund-an initiative fueled entirely by the generosity of our community. Every dollar from ticket sales goes directly to the fund, providing essential financial support for current students as they strive toward their dreams. By attending, you're not only honoring the past-you're investing in the future. Special discounted pricing is available for young alumni ages 21-25 and their guests, so we hope to see many newer members of our community there too.

SAB's goal this year is to raise $25,000 in support of aspiring young dancers at SAB and we've already raised $4,150 towards this goal. Every donation helps us to meet this goal and provides an opportunity for students to pursue their dreams of dancing on stages across the world.

Graduates of the school achieve employment with leading ballet companies worldwide, most notably in the United States with the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. According to SAB, alumni of the School of American Ballet supplies over 90% of New York City Ballet.

Some noted alumni include Maria Tallchief, Tanaquil Le Clercq, Jacques d'Amboise, Jillana, Allegra Kent, Arthur Mitchell, Patricia McBride, Edward Villella, Suzanne Farrell, Kay Mazzo, Helgi Tomasson, Fernando Bujones, Gelsey Kirkland, Heather Watts, Merrill Ashley, Jock Soto, John Clifford, Peter Boal, Kyra Nichols, Darci Kistler, Patrick Bissell, Damian Woetzel, Ethan Stiefel, Wendy Whelan and Paloma Herrara, as well as celebrities Ashlee Simpson, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Carlson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Mullally and Broadway favorites Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Charlotte d'Amboise, Lawrence Leritz and Chita Rivera.

Comments