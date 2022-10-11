Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Place Premieres Anatomical's SNOWED IN This Winter

Performances run 14-24 December.

London's leading centre for dance creation and performance The Place will present the premiere of Anatomical's latest family theatre show Snowed In from 14-24 December.

Snowed In will be brought to family audiences this winter by Anatomical, a company specialising in making interactive theatre performances for families. Led by the award-winning performers and choreographers Anna Williams and Tom Roden, Anatomical's previous shows including the hugely popular The Buildy-uppy Dance Show and The Doodle Dance Show have toured extensively with performances at the V&A, The Place, Greenwich Dance, Royal Opera House, Strike-a-light, Theatr Clwyd and arts centres and theatres around the UK. A dance film for young audiences, This World Is Made For Me premiered in early 2022 and has been enjoyed by audiences across the UK and Switzerland.

Anatomical's latest creation Snowed In (suitable for ages 5+) transports audiences to a world of magic, adventure, dance, theatre and playful participation. Four intrepid friends embark on an enthralling adventure after they wake up to find they've been snowed in. In this topsy turvy world where adults are nowhere to be seen, which adventures lie ahead of them?

Speaking of the show and its premiere at The Place, Anna and Tom from Anatomical say: "We're thrilled to be back at The Place this December. We extend our warmest invitation to join us in our incredible imaginary hotel, high atop the glistening mountains - a place where magical dances and stories are discovered and adventures are yours for the taking. Make your reservation and join us for the festivities."

Snowed In is an engaging dance show suitable for all members of the family and will feature moments of audience interaction to awaken everyone's imagination through dance. To join the four friends on their snowy adventure and find out what magic awaits them, book your tickets today!

Image by Delphine Jones

