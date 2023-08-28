The Indo-American Arts Council Presents ERASING BORDERS DANCE FESTIVAL

IAAC continues to serve as the preeminent organization acting as the cultural bridge between the USA and India.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

The Indo-American Arts Council announces the "Erasing Borders" dance festival, two live performances September 23 & 24 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, and one virtual September 25 featuring renowned artist Padma Shri Malavika Sarukkai, along with a lecture and a workshop event.

Since its founding 25 years ago, the Indo-American Arts Council has been dedicated to presenting concerts of distinguished artists in performances and lectures, and to furthering the knowledge and living practices of the arts of the Indian sub-continent.  IAAC continues to serve as the preeminent organization acting as the cultural bridge between the USA and India.

Program A, Saturday September 23, 6 PM

Ganesh Stuti Dance by Jiva Performing Arts School

Amuktha Samudrala and Prarthana Prashanth/choreographed by Hema Rajagopalan: BharatanatyamVivek Ramanan, Aarthy Sundar, Surya Ravi: BharatanatyamMalavikaSarukkai:  Bharatanatyam

Program B, Sunday September 24, Workshop at 2 PM, Performance at 6 PM

Dance Workshop by Malavika Sarukkai, 2 PM

Performance at 6 PM  

Vivarta Arts: Ganesh BandanaNavia Natarajan:  BharatanatyamShivani Bagdi and group:  LavaniSonali Loomba and Nidhika Loomba:  KathakManish Chauhan:  contemporaryProject Convergence

Program C, Monday September 25,

Live lecture at 11 AM - virtual performance at 7 PM, 11 AM - 12:25 PM

Professor Uttara Coorlawala and dance artists in panel at Barnard College/Columbia University, 409 Barnard Hall - walk-in event Performance at 7 PM (Virtual)

Dr. Sunil Kothari Memorial Lecture-Demo with Padma Shri Malavika Sarukkaiat

 https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/09/25/malavika-sarukkai-delivers-dr-sunil-kothari-honorary-lecture

(organized by the New York Public Library in partnership with the Indo-American Arts Council)    

The Indo-American Arts Council is a nonprofit arts organization passionately dedicated to promoting, showcasing and building an awareness of the arts and artists whose heritage lies in India in the performing, visual, literary, and folk arts.




