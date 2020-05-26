The Ailey Organization to Present First-Ever AILEY SPIRIT GALA Global Broadcast

The Ailey organization is continuing its mission of using dance to uplift and unite all people with the first-ever Ailey Spirit Gala global broadcast on Thursday, June 11 at 7:30pm ET featuring the incomparable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the rising stars of Ailey II, gifted young dancers from The Ailey School and talented students from AileyCamp, along with special guest appearances.

The virtual celebration is made possible through the generous support of WarnerMedia, a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences. Gala Co-Chairs are Joy Allen-Altimare, Michele & Timothy Barakett, Pascal Desroches, Lucinda Martinez, Stephen Meringoff, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach and Dennis Williams; and Vice Chairs are Jaishri & Vikas Kapoor and Leslie & Tom Maheras.

Unable to welcome audiences into the theater at this time, the organization is instead reaching out to share the Ailey spirit with a one-of-a-kind presentation that will be a highlight of Ailey All Access online programming inspiring millions around the world. Dancers and students from all parts of the organization will join in a special piece d'occasion choreographed by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell entitled Eternity - a ballet that celebrates the enduring human spirit in the context of the current global pandemic while painting a portrait of Ailey's past, present, and future. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will come together while apart for a memorable finale paying homage to Alvin Ailey's American masterpiece, Revelations. A festive online soirée after party will invite everyone to join in the dance with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix. For updated information, visit alvinailey.org/ailey-spirit-gala.

The Ailey Spirit Gala raises funds to support important programs for young people, like scholarships to The Ailey School and Ailey's Arts In Education & Community Programs, including AileyCamp - an innovative, full-scholarship summer day camp that uses dance as a means to help inner-city youth stretch their minds, bodies, and spirits. Proceeds will also move Ailey forward during this challenging time with the Still, We Dance campaign, which helps the organization offer a variety of free programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations.

Ahead of the global broadcast and as a part of Ailey All Access, an online initiative that has been offering free online performances, classes and more, there will be the streaming premiere of a 2015 film of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance (in conjunction with the new Lincoln Center at Home portal) on June 4 at 8pm. In addition to the soul-stirring Revelations, this electrifying program features Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, set to a score by Joby Talbot with orchestrations of songs by The White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown's Grace, a powerful meeting of modern and West African dance with a soundtrack by Duke Ellington, Roy Davis, and Fela Kuti; and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe.

For additional updates and to enjoy The Ailey Spirit Gala global broadcast and other digital content, visit Ailey All Access and follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Nan Melville

