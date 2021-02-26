Thang Dao Dance Company Appear in Residence at Bridge Street Theatre, February 28 – March 13

Developmental work on an all-new piece for four dancers from choreographer Thang Dao will take place February 28 through March 13 as part of the 2021 Winter Dance Residency Initiative at Hudson Valley's Bridge Street Theatre.

During their time in Catskill, Thang Dao and his colleagues will explore the intersection of dance, film, and digital technology to create a piece that examines the complexity of human connection and relationships at the tenuous boundary nestled between proximal and distant attachment; and how those two locations are sometimes the same. During the final weekend of the residency, a free online video excerpt of this work-in-progress will be available to the public, beginning at 7:00pm ET Friday March 12 and ending at 11:59pm ET Sunday March 14 on Bridge Street Theatre's YouTube channel.

Born in Vietnam, Thang Dao currently resides between Los Angeles and New York City as a freelance choreographer, teacher, and coach. He holds a MA degree from New York University's Gallatin School. Dao received his formal dance education from the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he received his BFA in 2001. Dao danced with the Stephen Petronio Company and the Metropolitan Opera until 2006, leaving to choreograph for Ballet Austin, Ballet Austin II, Ailey II, Ballet X, Philadanco, the Boston Conservatory along with many universities and performing arts schools nationally and internationally. His works have toured throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia with acclaimed reviews. His ballet, "Stepping Ground", choreographed for Ballet Austin for the 1st Biannual New American Dance Talent, received the Audience Choice Award all four nights.

Dao is the recipient of the 2008 Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship, the 2009 Special Project Grant, and the 2012 Vilcek finalist for Creative Promises in choreography. In 2012, his work, "Waiting Women" was featured at NYCDAF Gala: Destiny Rising at the Joyce Theater in New York. Dao was on the creative team for the James Brown Project: Get On The Good Foot commissioned and produced by the Apollo Theater under the direction of Otis Salid. In 2017, Dao - representing the United States - received first prize for choreography at the inaugural DAP Festival in Pietrasanta, Italy. He is currently a visiting guest artist at Kennesaw State University.

On the afternoon of its March 12 premiere, links to the free online video excerpt of Thang Dao Dance Company's work-in-progress can be found on Bridge Street Theatre's web site (BridgeStreetTheatre.org), Facebook page, Twitter feed, and YouTube channel.

Underwritten by Bridge Street Theatre fans and local community members Duke Dang and Charles Rosen, the entire Bridge Street Theatre Dance Residency initiative is dedicated to the memory of their friend and mentor Anh-Tuyet "AT" Nguyen. For more information, please visit https://bridgest.org/bridge-street-dance-residencies/.