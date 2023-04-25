TITAS/DANCE Unbound Reveals 2023/24 Season

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center announces its 2023:24 season featuring 10 companies from five different countries including Japan, Canada, France, Israel and the United States.

CAPTIVATING | POWERFUL | INSPIRED - TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND continues to bring innovative companies, cultural collaborations and a commitment to artistic excellence. Cooperation and collaboration are the future, and TITAS is enthusiastic about the developing collaborative Dallas cultural landscape. It's an exciting time to be active in the arts in Dallas. "Our mantra this year is Nothing Replaces the LIVE Experience. This season is filled with some of the world's most intriguing dance companies and to enjoy them, you have to come to the theater." says TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Executive and Artistic Director, Charles Santos. "Dance doesn't get any better than this, and our devoted TITAS audiences is well aware that TITAS is where you see diverse works from around the globe."

Subscribers to this season receive perks like saving 20% on single tickets prices, free ticket insurance, discounted parking prices, and seat assurance all season long. Season subscriptions, for ten performances, start at $208.50 and can be purchased by phone at 214.880.0202 and online at www.titas.org or www.attpac.org/titas. Box Office is open 10 am - 5:00 pm, via phone, Monday through Friday and before performances - closed Saturday and Sunday.

Single tickets for TITAS/DANCE UBOUND regular season performances begin at $12. Performance only tickets to TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND's Command Performance also begin at $12.