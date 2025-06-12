THE WEDDING SINGER and More Set for Wright State Theatre 2025–2026 Season

The season includes seven full productions across the Festival Playhouse and Herbst Studio Theatre.
Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance, and Motion Pictures has announced its 2025–2026 season, themed “Remember, Reflect, Reimagine.” Spanning comedy, drama, musicals, and world premieres, the season invites audiences to explore coming-of-age stories, historic turning points, and fresh takes on theatrical classics.
The season includes seven full productions across the Festival Playhouse and Herbst Studio Theatre, plus a special professional collaboration with The Human Race Theatre Company in spring 2026. Subscription packages go on sale in July via wright.edu/theatre or by calling (937) 775-2500.
By Ken Ludwig
Directed by Josh Aaron McCabe
September 26 – October 5, 2025 | Festival Playhouse
A hilariously twisted murder mystery from the mind of Ken Ludwig. When a theatre star invites guests to his home during the holidays, the party quickly spirals into a real-life whodunit.
By Jordan Tannahill
Directed by Gina Handy Minyard
October 24 – November 2, 2025 | Herbst Studio Theatre
In a sprawling, abandoned greenhouse, teenagers search for freedom—but uncover a haunting secret. This modern ghost story tackles friendship, trauma, and accountability.
Music by Matthew Sklar, Book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Directed by Jamie Cordes, Music Direction by Wade Russo, Choreography by Ashley Pabst
November 14 – 23, 2025 | Festival Playhouse
Based on the hit film, this glittering '80s-set musical follows wedding singer Robbie Hart as he navigates heartbreak and love, set to a high-energy original score.
Book, Lyrics, and Music by Ronvé O'Daniel, Book by Cris Eli Blak
Directed by Marya Spring Cordes, Music Direction by Matt Ebright
February 21 – March 2, 2026 | Herbst Studio Theatre
Commissioned especially for Wright State, this original musical blends R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary styles in a story about dreams, identity, and resilience in the city that never sleeps.
By Alan Bennett
Directed by Jason Podplesky
February 20 – March 1, 2026 | Festival Playhouse
Alan Bennett’s Tony Award-winning drama explores the purpose of education through the lives of gifted schoolboys and their contrasting teachers in 1980s England.
Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone
Directed and Choreographed by Greg Hellems, Music Direction by Wade Russo
March 26 – April 5, 2026 | Festival Playhouse
A reimagined production of the Broadway classic, 1776 captures the personal and political battles of the Continental Congress as they draft the Declaration of Independence.
April 23 – 26, 2026 | Festival Playhouse
An annual celebration of movement, this performance features Wright State faculty choreographers and students, alongside guest artists and dancers from Dayton Ballet II and DCDC II.
By Noël Coward
A Co-Production with The Human Race Theatre Company
April 2026 | Loft Theatre, Downtown Dayton
Wright State students will join professional actors onstage in Coward’s beloved comedy of family chaos and mismatched houseguests. Season subscribers will receive exclusive access to early ticketing and discounted rates.
Tickets
Season subscriptions and add-on tickets will be available beginning July 2025 at wright.edu/theatre or by calling the WSU Box Office at (937) 775-2500.
Videos