THE WEDDING SINGER and More Set for Wright State Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance, and Motion Pictures has announced its 2025–2026 season, themed “Remember, Reflect, Reimagine.” Spanning comedy, drama, musicals, and world premieres, the season invites audiences to explore coming-of-age stories, historic turning points, and fresh takes on theatrical classics.

The season includes seven full productions across the Festival Playhouse and Herbst Studio Theatre, plus a special professional collaboration with The Human Race Theatre Company in spring 2026. Subscription packages go on sale in July via wright.edu/theatre or by calling (937) 775-2500.

The Game’s Afoot

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Josh Aaron McCabe

September 26 – October 5, 2025 | Festival Playhouse

A hilariously twisted murder mystery from the mind of Ken Ludwig. When a theatre star invites guests to his home during the holidays, the party quickly spirals into a real-life whodunit.

Concord Floral

By Jordan Tannahill

Directed by Gina Handy Minyard

October 24 – November 2, 2025 | Herbst Studio Theatre

In a sprawling, abandoned greenhouse, teenagers search for freedom—but uncover a haunting secret. This modern ghost story tackles friendship, trauma, and accountability.

The Wedding Singer

Music by Matthew Sklar, Book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Directed by Jamie Cordes, Music Direction by Wade Russo, Choreography by Ashley Pabst

November 14 – 23, 2025 | Festival Playhouse

Based on the hit film, this glittering '80s-set musical follows wedding singer Robbie Hart as he navigates heartbreak and love, set to a high-energy original score.

Only in New York – World Premiere

Book, Lyrics, and Music by Ronvé O'Daniel, Book by Cris Eli Blak

Directed by Marya Spring Cordes, Music Direction by Matt Ebright

February 21 – March 2, 2026 | Herbst Studio Theatre

Commissioned especially for Wright State, this original musical blends R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary styles in a story about dreams, identity, and resilience in the city that never sleeps.

The History Boys – Collegiate Regional Premiere

By Alan Bennett

Directed by Jason Podplesky

February 20 – March 1, 2026 | Festival Playhouse

Alan Bennett’s Tony Award-winning drama explores the purpose of education through the lives of gifted schoolboys and their contrasting teachers in 1980s England.

1776

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone

Directed and Choreographed by Greg Hellems, Music Direction by Wade Russo

March 26 – April 5, 2026 | Festival Playhouse

A reimagined production of the Broadway classic, 1776 captures the personal and political battles of the Continental Congress as they draft the Declaration of Independence.

Spring Dance Concert

April 23 – 26, 2026 | Festival Playhouse

An annual celebration of movement, this performance features Wright State faculty choreographers and students, alongside guest artists and dancers from Dayton Ballet II and DCDC II.

Special Collaboration: Hay Fever

By Noël Coward

A Co-Production with The Human Race Theatre Company

April 2026 | Loft Theatre, Downtown Dayton

Wright State students will join professional actors onstage in Coward’s beloved comedy of family chaos and mismatched houseguests. Season subscribers will receive exclusive access to early ticketing and discounted rates.

Tickets

Season subscriptions and add-on tickets will be available beginning July 2025 at wright.edu/theatre or by calling the WSU Box Office at (937) 775-2500.

Comments