TANGO AFTER DARK Featuring Germán Cornejo is Coming to Gatineau at Montreal

​Led and choreographed by Germán Cornejo, one of today's most influential tango artists, Tango After Dark comes to Québec for the first time. This production pays tribute to the music of Astor Piazzolla and will be presented on March 4, 2026, in Gatineau, followed by performances on March 5, 6 and 7, 2026, in Montréal.

A leading reference in today's tango scene, Germán Cornejo is renowned for his ability to blend the traditions of tango porteño with a boldly modern choreographic language. World Champion and sought-after choreographer, he has performed on the world's most prestigious stages and created major productions from Buenos Aires to London. Tango After Dark offers an intense and refined immersion into the world of tango, combining technical virtuosity, emotional power, and choreographic storytelling. This mesmerizing production stands out for its precise choreography and intimate atmosphere, brought to life by a cast of nine world-class international dancers, an iconic voice of Argentine tango, and exceptional musicians assembled by Cornejo.

Leading the cast, Germán Cornejo and his partner Noelia Pizzo deliver a performance that is both expressive and rigorous. Described by The Mail on Sunday as the “King of Tango,” Cornejo established himself at a young age as one of the most brilliant dancers of his generation. His career has taken him around the world, directing critically acclaimed international tours and choreographing major productions for both stage and television. Known for his approach that honors tradition while embracing innovation, he is now regarded as one of the foremost ambassadors of contemporary Argentine tango. Notable admirers of his work include Simon Cowell, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, and Mel B., all captivated by the brilliance and virtuosity of his art.

Internationally renowned Argentine dancer Noelia Pizzo brings over 15 years of experience on the world's most prestigious stages. Trained at the Aida V. Mastrazzi National School of Classical and Contemporary Dance and a scholarship recipient of the Julio Bocca–Ricky Pashkus Foundation, she has distinguished herself in both tango and musical theatre. She has represented Argentina at major international events such as Paris Fashion Week at the Grand Palais, Expo Milano, FITUR in Madrid, and America's Got Talent, and has performed on some of Buenos Aires' most iconic stages. Since 2016, she has been a principal dancer with Germán Cornejo's company.

Balancing rhythmic energy, melancholy, and dramatic tension, the music of Astor Piazzolla lies at the heart of this production. A visionary composer, Piazzolla profoundly transformed tango in the 1960s and 1970s by incorporating elements of jazz and contemporary music, paving the way for a modern, bold, and distinctly urban tango. His work—both sensual and deeply expressive—remains a major source of inspiration for artists today.

With Tango After Dark, Québec audiences are invited to experience a landmark production, already applauded around the world, offering an immersive journey at the crossroads of dance, music, and the raw emotional power of Argentine tango.