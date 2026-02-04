Royal Academy of Dance Offers Free Ballet Classes for Cancer Community

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In recognition of World Cancer Day 2026, the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) is shining a light on its Fireflies Ballet for the Cancer Community classes - weekly, free of charge dance sessions at the RAD's headquarters that offer connection, strength and belonging to people living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

Delivered in partnership with Fireflies Fitness CIC, the classes provide a supportive space where participants can move safely, share their experiences and connect with their love of ballet. More than a dance class, Fireflies Ballet for the Cancer Community is a grounding and supportive practice - bringing people together through movement at every stage of the cancer journey.

According to Macmillan Cancer Support, around 3.5 million people in the UK are currently living with cancer. Research shows that physical activity can offer significant benefits throughout the cancer care pathway, from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

Hetty, a long-time participant in the ballet classes and ex-professional ballet dancer, highlights the class's role in improving her mental and physical wellbeing. "The classes are wonderful and give you such an endorphin-rush. They are a miracle worker really. Each class is an hour of freedom, whether you're at your lowest or your highest."

Natalie Hall, an RAD teacher and founder of Fireflies Fitness CIC, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Dancing throughout her treatment supported her physically and mentally so once in remission Natalie embarked on completing her Level 3 Personal Training Diploma and CanRehab Level 4 Cancer Exercise Specialist qualification and founded Fireflies Fitness in June 2022.

This merged her worlds as a dance teacher and fitness specialist, with full awareness of the types of exercise that would help benefit others through their cancer treatment. "I started these classes as I recognised ballet's cognitive and physical benefits during my cancer journey. The benefits include building strength, improving balance and aiding cognitive function."

Natalie now lives with incurable metastatic breast cancer and credits dance with keeping her strong and joyful through chemotherapy.

Natalie further highlights ballet's role in addressing cancer-related cognitive impairment, often referred to as 'chemo brain'. "When you're dancing, you're concentrating intensely - learning, repeating and coordinating movements. That process helps rebuild neural pathways that can be affected during treatment. Ballet's structure and vocabulary are incredibly powerful for the brain."

"It proves that our bodies and minds are just wonderful," she continues. "You can get a cancer diagnosis and, like me, still enjoy life. There is a perception that when you get a diagnosis, it's unsafe to move. But it's not true - it's vital to keep moving."

Fireflies Ballet for the Cancer Community classes are tailored to individual needs, adapting ballet vocabulary and steps to help specific conditions such as peripheral neuropathy in the feet, or lack of mobility in the shoulder due to lymph node removal.

RAD teacher Poppy Barnes, also a CanRehab Level 4 Exercise Specialist, currently delivers the classes. She highlights the need as a teacher to "understand how individualised every cancer diagnosis is and tailor the classes to suit every dancer in the room on any given day."

Fireflies Ballet for the Cancer Community classes are very much aligned with social prescribing goals, particularly around long-term condition management, and promote better quality of life.

The social impact is key - in a recent participant survey, 100% of the dancers felt that being with people who understand their experience has been beneficial and that they had made new friends. The sense of community between the dancers and teachers is so strong. "These classes allow us to support and motivate one another. It means we can share our difficult journeys so that we know we are not alone," says Natalie.

Find out more about the Fireflies Ballet for Cancer Community classes here.

With thanks to The Linbury Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Sport England's generous support of Fireflies Ballet for the Cancer Community.