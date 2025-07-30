Sydney Dance Company’s NEW BREED Will Feature Four World Premieres This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Dance Company and Carriageworks, in partnership with The Balnaves Foundation, will present the 2025 season of New Breed, featuring four bold world premieres by emerging choreographers Emma Fishwick, Ngaere Jenkins, Ryan Pearson, and Harrison Ritchie-Jones. Performances will run from 3–13 December 2025 at Carriageworks.

Now in its twelfth year, New Breed has become a cornerstone of Australia’s contemporary dance landscape, supporting early-career choreographers as they create and present new work with Sydney Dance Company’s acclaimed Ensemble. This year's artists bring diverse creative backgrounds and movement languages, from interdisciplinary arts to dance film and Indigenous cultural knowledge.

Emma Fishwick is an award-winning choreographer whose practice spans movement, digital media, and academia. Ngaere Jenkins, a dancer with Sydney Dance Company and of Te Arawa and Ngāti Kahungunu descent, will make her choreographic debut. Harrison Ritchie-Jones works across dance theatre and film, while Ryan Pearson, also of Sydney Dance Company, brings his cultural heritage—Biripi, Worimi, Minang, Goreng, and Balardung—to the stage in his choreographic work.

Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela said, “New Breed is about bold creative strides, and this platform invites choreographers to explore new work with the full support of Sydney Dance Company. I'm thrilled to welcome four new voices to New Breed in 2025 and can already feel the energy of what is ahead.”

Carriageworks CEO Fergus Linehan added, “For more than a decade, New Breed has renewed Australia's contemporary dance landscape, introducing audiences to a new generation of exceptional choreographic voices.”

Since its inception in 2014, New Breed has premiered 45 original works, with alumni including Daniel Riley, Melanie Lane, and Tra Mi Dinh.