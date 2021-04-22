Special FX Powers New Contemporary Ballet Production ABERTHOL

Ex-Matthew Bourne dancer Tom Cummings has used the technology behind the computer game Fortnite to create a new, award winning contemporary-ballet feature film.

Tom's company, Renaissance Dance Theatre, won a $50,000 grant from Epic Games, creators of the popular Fortnite game.

The film, Aberthol, took five years to write, choreograph, film and produce. It features Daisy West and Luke Murphy in the two leading roles. Luke has worked extensively for Matthew Bourne's New Adventures and Daisy's performance credits include Mark Bruce Company, Yorke Dance Project, The Brit Awards, BBC 2 Live at Hyde Park, "On the town" Japan tour and multiple projects with choreographers such as Will Tuckett and Lynne Page.

Aberthol was filmed entirely on green screens, allowing dance to be set in a world created in Unreal Engine, software primarily used to build computer games. This technology is being used to create Hollywood blockbusters, such as Disney's latest hit The Mandalorian, but this is the first time it has been used for contemporary-ballet.

The film's evocative viking soundscape, by award winning composer Austin Wintory, was originally composed for computer games The Banner Saga and Horn.

Currently Aberthol is on the film festival circuit and has so far been awarded 'Best Screendance Short' at Independent Shorts Awards, Finalist for both 'Best first time director' at Canadian Cinematography Awards and 'Best experimental film' at European Cinematography Awards, as well as Semi-finalist for 'Best feature film' at New York Cinematography Awards.

The feature's media web page describes the film as follows:

Aberthol is a tale from the ancient world, a time torn between chaos and order. In this purely dance narrative, our protagonist Andra finds herself caught in the storm of war, bound to a journey of sacrifice and redemption. With an epic viking soundscape, composed by Austin Wintory and performed by the Hollywood Symphony and Dallas Winds, Aberthol is a feast for the ears as much as the eyes.

The full film is available to view for free - at www.renaissance-dt.com/aberthol