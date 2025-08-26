Sharing the Passion of Dance: Stephan Mero of LA’s Iconic Millennium Dance Complex

Written by: Tom White

Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City California is world famous to those involved in the dance community and industry as well as fans of it. The red walls within it are instantly recognizable from the countless music videos, documentaries, and viral dance clips online which have been filmed there. The staff includes such luminaries as Devin Jamieson (known for his work with Michael Jackson), MTV VMA‑winning choreographer Tina Landon (known for her work with Ricky Martin and Janet Jackson), and Laurieann Gibson (known for choreographing Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry). Students fortunate enough to pass entry into this hallowed structure on Thursday evenings at 8:30 (and sometimes Mondays) are able to receive instruction from Stephan Mero. The acclaimed Mr. Mero has a resume that boasts some of the most famous entertainers of our time including Blackpink’s Jennie and Grammy Award–Winner Justin Bieber, among others. As one of this year’s newest additions to the instructors at Millennium, Stephan’s classes have become a magnet for excitement as he presents some of the newest and freshest approaches to aspiring young dancers determined to follow his footsteps. The enthusiasm found there is a two-way street as Mr. Mero professes, “Teaching at Millennium Dance Complex has been a huge milestone in my career. It’s one of the most iconic dance studios in the world, and being a leader and mentor here allows me to not only train the next generation of dancers but also to share my passion and story.”

It might be an odd situation for most to go to Coachella and stand among thousands of others and watch their teacher perform, but this was exactly what Stephan’s students experienced during Jennie’s (of Blackpink) solo debut at Coachella 2025. Performing alongside Jennie during both weekends of the festival, Stephan brought his signature presence and energy to the stage. The choreography, created by Jennie’s creative team, featured a fusion of jazz-funk, hip-hop, and other styles, and Stephan’s performance helped bring that vision to life. His appearance on such a global platform reinforces the caliber of professional experience he brings to his students each week. Stephan is emphatic in his belief that the effectiveness of the teacher/student relationship is rooted in professional experiences like this. He relates, “The old saying that those who can ‘do’ and those who cannot ‘teach’ has proven to be completely false in my experience as both a working professional and a teacher in the dance world. Teaching has become one of the most personally rewarding aspects of my career because it allows me to connect with dancers at every stage of their development and share not only technique and choreography but also the mindset, discipline, and emotional connection that are essential to growing as an artist. It gives me the chance to pass along industry insights, inspire confidence, and help others discover their own voice through movement. At the same time, teaching has made me a stronger dancer by forcing me to examine my own movement with more intention and clarity. When I teach, I cannot rely solely on instinct—I have to fully understand my own technique and be able to break it down in a way that helps others grow. That process of constant self-reflection has sharpened my skills and kept me evolving. Being in a space where dancers are hungry to learn and improve also keeps me inspired and motivated in my own professional work. I believe that having one foot in the professional world and the other in the classroom helps strengthen the entire dance community because it creates a cycle of knowledge, support, and shared passion. It reminds me every day of why I fell in love with dance and why it is so important to continue giving back.”

Stephan Mero’s Hip-Hop classes at Millennium Dance Complex are open to all levels. He insists that his goal is to create an environment where everyone can grow, be challenged, and take something valuable away from the experience. A core concept in his approach is that “feeling” is a requirement for tapping into what dance can offer. While so many fixate on technique, Stephan likes to concentrate on emotion equally. He imparts, “For me, music is everything as it fuels the movement and brings the choreography to life, so I always encourage my students to connect to it on a deeper level, not just through steps but through genuine feeling. I believe that dance is a three-dimensional experience where rhythm, emotion, and individuality intersect, and I want my students to tap into all of that every time they take class. I also take pride in being able to share not just technique but personal knowledge and experience with others in the room. Even though I am still growing and learning myself, I have found that being able to pass on insight and inspiration to fellow dancers makes the process even more meaningful. There is something really powerful about learning together and creating a space where everyone feels seen, motivated, and supported.”

Photo credit: Stephan Mero