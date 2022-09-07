Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RiverArts & Tarrytown Music Hall Present Ballet Hispánico Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, October 1.

Register for Dance News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  
RiverArts & Tarrytown Music Hall Present Ballet Hispánico Next Month

RiverArts launches its 60th season this fall, with its co-presentation with Tarrytown Music Hall of Ballet Hispánico. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Ballet Hispánico will perform one night only on Saturday October 1st at the historic Tarrytown Music Hall. Ticket prices range from $25 to $100 for this three-dance program.

Date - Saturday, October 1

Venue - Tarrytown Music Hall; 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY

Showtime - Curtain at 7:30pm

Special Feature - salsa dance party at the Music Hall following the concert; admission to salsa dance party included with purchase of Premier Ticket ($100)

Tickets - ranging from $25 - $100; tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195280®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.tarrytownmusichall.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The program will include Línea Recta, which was choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and premiered at the Apollo Theater in November 2016; Con Brazos Abiertos, which was choreographed by Michelle Manzanales and premiered at The Joyce Theater in April 2017; and Club Havana, which was choreographed by Pedro Ruiz and premiered at The Joyce Theater in 2000. The entire program will run just over 90 minutes and there will be two short breaks in between each of the dances.

Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director, Eduardo Vilaro stated, "I am thrilled to bring the magic of Ballet Hispánico to the Tarrytown Music Hall and Rivertowns, my home. The evening is an exciting journey through some of our beloved Latin American cultural influences. From the Spanish passion of Flamenco to the Afro Cuban Rhythms of the Caribbean. A true experience of one of America's Cultural treasures!"

For over more than a decade, RiverArts has presented a world-class dance company to Rivertown audiences annually, with a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. Regarding the return of these concerts, RiverArts Dance Concert Producer & Artistic Director Maxine Sherman said, "RiverArts is thrilled to announce the return to our annual Dance Concert. Over the past several years, we have missed being able to offer this concert to our Rivertown audiences and are excited to be able to connect these audiences with the extremely talented Ballet Hispánico."

RiverArts Executive Director, Josh Suniewick had this to say, "In addition to just the awesome opportunity of a cultural icon like Ballet Hispánico perform in our community, we are excited to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month with this presentation. Bringing together art with history is a great opportunity to recognize the contribution of Hispanic cultures and connect our communities." Suniewick continued, "Being able to do this in the historic and beautiful Tarrytown Music Hall adds even more gravitas to what promises to be a memorable night of dance for all."

Premier ticket holders will have access to a post-concert salsa dance party with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director, Eduardo Vilaro and company. Light refreshments and drinks will be served as well as salsa dance tips.





More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents LES SYLPHIDES AND OTHER WORKSBallet Theatre Of Maryland Presents LES SYLPHIDES AND OTHER WORKS
September 6, 2022

On September 18, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will open its season with Ballet in the Garden, an intimate VIP performance in the historic environment of the Hammond Harwood House. October 7-9, the company begins its mainstage performance season with Les Sylphides and Other Works at Maryland Hall.
ON THE LAWN: Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For Its Ninth Year, September 10ON THE LAWN: Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For Its Ninth Year, September 10
September 6, 2022

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. 
The American Tap Dance Foundation Announces New Fall SeasonThe American Tap Dance Foundation Announces New Fall Season
September 6, 2022

Tony Waag, Executive Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, has announced the organization's upcoming in-studio fall season and special events.
Works & Process At The Guggenheim & 92NY to Present LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE): Passion Fruit Dance CompanyWorks & Process At The Guggenheim & 92NY to Present LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE): Passion Fruit Dance Company
September 6, 2022

Works & Process at the Guggenheim, in collaboration with 92NY, will present LayeRhythm (On The Move), featuring Passion Fruit Dance Company on Thursday, September 15, 7:30 pm.
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes AwardsFinalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards
September 6, 2022

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the date for the 12th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York 1's Frank DiLella, the presentation of the awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at 3pm at the Westbeth Studio.