Review: TWYLA THARP DANCE DIAMOND JUBILEE at NY City Center is Scintillating

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance lovers and many more will be enraptured by the current performances of Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee at New York City Center. Shows, with evening and matinees available, will continue through Sunday, March 16. We attended on Thursday evening with a full house audience. Get your tickets. It is a dance happening not to be missed.

The program began with the NY premiere of “Diabelli” that was first seen on October 22, 1998 at Teatro Biondo in Palermo, Italy. The piece is masterfully choreographed by Twyla Tharp. The pianist, Vladimir Rumyantsev accompanied the dancers with musical selections, “33 Variations on a Waltz” by Diabelli, and “Op. 120” by Ludwig Van Beethoven. With the dancers clad in tuxedo style unitards designed by Geoffrey Beene, Diabelli is a playful, expressive piece that lets your imagination soar. Whether the dancers were performing individually, partnering, or dancing in a group, their precision and energy was a joy to behold. Seemingly impossible lifts were highlighted by graceful acrobatic movements. There were even a few comical moments that had the audience musing. The dance was a fascinating black and white kaleidoscope of movement, adroitly performed.

("Slacktide" Photo by Studio Aura)

After a brief intermission, the company returned with another NY premiere, “Slacktide.” This piece made its premiere on January 26, 2025 at the University of Minnesota Northrop. The percussion accompaniment by Third Coast Percussion featuring David Skidmore, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, and Peter Martin along with flute by Constance Volk proved ideal for the music by Philip Glass. With costume design by Victoria Bek and dramatic, ever-changing lighting design by Justin Townsend, Slacktide charmed the audience. Tharp’s innovative and inspired choreography evoked a sense of individualism that include joyful, dramatic, and romantic moments.

The ultra-talented company of dancers included Renan Cerdeiro, Angela Falk, Miriam Gittens, Zachary Gonder, Oliver Greene-Cramer, Kyle Halford, Daisy Jacobson, Marzia Memoli, Nicole Ashley Morris, Alexander Peters, Molly Rumble, and Reed Tankersley. The troupe is a perfect collective that works together seamlessly.

Twyla Tharp is a force of nature in the world of dance. She successfully fuses ballet with jazz and modern movements of her own design. She has choreographed more than 169 works, 129 dances, 12 television specials, 6 Hollywood movies, 4 full-length ballets, 4 Broadway shows, and two figure skating routines. The appeal of her talents has earned her countless awards and accolades. New York City Center audiences are indeed fortunate to have an opportunity to see the Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee on the midtown stage.

(Twyla Tharp - Photo by Greg Gorman)

Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee will be performed at New York City Center through Sunday, 3/16. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues) New York, NY 10019. Tickets for Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee and all of the Center’s upcoming performances can be purchased by visiting HERE or calling 212.581.1212.

Lead Photo of "Diabelli" by Christopher Duggan

Reader Reviews