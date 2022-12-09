Review: THE NUTCRACKER Dazzles Edmonton This Holiday Season

On Christmas Eve, delighted preteen Klara receives an unusual gift from her eccentric godfather: an ornate nutcracker that later comes to life. Together, the trio embarks on an unforgettable adventure featuring a battle with a mouse king, sleigh ride with a snow tsarina, and a night of dancing in the court of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

For the first time since 2009, Alberta Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER has received a contemporary new twist. Replacing the more conventional Arabian, Chinese, and Russian dances are numbers inspired by popular holiday sweets. Striking new costumes make appearances in Act II and a new character, Christmas Rose, receives a solo in the otherworldly Waltz of the Flowers. Though eye-catching, the new costumes do not all clearly represent their respective treats. The peppermints wear white costumes adorned with understated red stripes while the marzipan, caramel, and popcorn outfits are too subtle in comparison. Likewise, the Christmas Rose's crimson and white ensemble contrasts sharply with the rest of the flowers' pale pink and green ensembles.

It is a delight to watch Klara (Mya Kresnyak) bask in her magical surroundings and dance with dashing nutcracker, Karl (Scotto Hamed-Ramos). Kresnyak's every move is beautifully expressive and her character's joy palpable. Her eccentric godfather, Drosselmeyer (Zacharie Dun) entertains with his mischievous antics and Alexandra Gibson is lovely as the graceful forest-dwelling Tsarina. Rounding out the principal cast are Luna Sasaki as the famous Sugar Plum Fairy and Alan Ma as the Cavalier. The pair shines in their duet and Sasaki delivers a stunning rendition of Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Members of the lively children's chorus also make a playful ensemble appearance at the lavish but predominantly empty court.

The talented dancers are accompanied by none other than the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's legendary score comes fully alive and, like the rest of the production, is sure to enchant audiences of all ages. The Nutcracker brims with endless festive delights and makes a perfect holiday treat.

The Nutcracker plays at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until December 11.

Photo by Nigel Goodwin