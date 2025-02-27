Review: TANGO AFTER DARK at Joyce Theater-An Exhilarating Dance Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You will be awed by the beauty, energy and excitement of Tango After Dark now being performed at The Joyce Theater through March 9th. Directed by Germán Cornejo, the show captures the vibrant, seductive rhythms of Buenos Aires in a captivating, beautiful, and irresistible performance.

The program is led by international tango superstars and world champions, Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi. From an early age, both Cornejo and Galeassi mastered the skills and styles of classical dance, contemporary dance, jazz, ballet, acrobatics, and tango. After over 40 first place prizes at the national level, Germán and Gisela were recognized for their expertise when they became World Tango Champions in 2005 and 2003 respectively.

The art of tango is a social partner dance that originated in the late 1800s along the Rio de la Plata, the border area between Argentina and Uruguay. Its popularity has long since spread throughout the world. Tango After Dark not only showcases classic tango style but also features a contemporary flair with the dancers performing intricate spins and lifts. The troupe displays fabulous footwork, agility, and precision in exquisite choreographies that were created by Germán Cornejo in collaboration with the dancers.

You’ll be charmed and swept away by the performance of the company as they dazzle you with their dances in elaborate costumes. Tango numbers are presented by lead dancers, Germán Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi. They are joined by Gonzalo Bogado, Lisandro Eberle, Marilu Leopardi, Noelia Pizzo, Nicholas Schell, Nair Schinca, Esteban Simon, and Jimena Tonanez.

The five piece band on stage and the vocalist are ideal complements for the show. The musicians include Tomas Falasca on double bass; Diego Ramos on Piano; Matias Rubino on bandoneon; Gemma Scalia on violin; and Jeronimo Izarrualde on drums. The vocalist is Antonela Cirillo.

See tango dance at its very best. Tango After Dark has a run time of 2 hours with one intermission. It will be at The Joyce Theater through March 9. The performance schedule is Tue-Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Photo Credit: Annie Marx

Reader Reviews