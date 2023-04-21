Review: DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM Brings Glorious Ballet to New York City Center

Dance Theatre of Harlem is taking the stage at New York City Center for their annual homecoming season through Sunday, April 23. We attended the opening night production on Wednesday, April 19 of Program A, titled "New to New York Plus." The full house audience was absolutely delighted by the performance and appreciative of the world-renowned company's marvelous talents.

This week's engagement will be the company's final one under the artistic direction of Virginia Johnson who has led the company since 2010. Two distinctive programs are being presented that offer repertory works, audience favorites, and two New York premieres. This gives patrons the excellent opportunity to see several shows over the weekend. The current Resident Choreographer and School Director, Robert Garland will assume the role of Artistic Director, continuing in his dual roles until that time. Dance Theater of Harlem is poised to continue founder, Arthur Mitchell's indomitable legacy, the company's storied past, and its significant vision for their future and that of the entire ballet world.

The show opened with the gorgeous classical ballet, Allegro Brillante with choreography by George Balanchine, music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, lighting recreated by Andrea Sala, costumes by Katy A. Freeman, and staged by Victoria Simon. Ideal for the spring season, this jubilant, beautiful work showcased the precision of the troupe and featured Amanda Smith and Kouadio Smith. It was an absolute joy to behold.

The program continued with a stunning pas de deux, This Bitter Earth. This work made it's world premiere in August of 2012 at the Vail International Dance Festival. The choreography is by Christopher Wheeldon, music by Clyde Otis and Max Richter that is performed by Max Richter and Dinah Washington, lighting by Will Cotton, and costumes by Katy A. Freeman. This Bitter Earth was performed by Yinet Fernandez and Dylan Santos. It is a romantic, graceful, and expressive dance that was executed perfectly by the pair.

After the intermission, the company staged a very important piece, Sounds of Hazel, a tribute to the life and talents of the legendary Black jazz and classical pianist, Hazel Scott. Born in Trinidad, Scott came to the United States as a young child and her talents were quickly recognized. She attended Juilliard as a teen, played gigs in her Harlem neighborhood, had a successful Hollywood career, had a son, Adam Clayton Powell III, and was the very first black woman to have her own network television show. Blacklisted during the McCarthy era, Hazel Scott left the United States with her son to live in Paris. Upon her return, she did not regain her former fame, but continued to play small clubs and perfect her style. The Dance Theatre of Harlem wonderfully documents her legacy as a musician and civil rights activist in the company's impressive work. The film, Sounds of Hazel by Nel Shelby Productions started the presentation.

Sounds of Hazel is a seven-part dance that is full of Hazel Scott's spirit. Beginning with a lively ensemble dance, "Trinidad," the piece then takes you to "Harlem." The segment, "Hazel Herself" is the dance that was originally performed by Scott in the 1944 film Broadway Rhythm. The work continues with "What America Means to Me" an inspiring segment voiced by Scott herself. Part 1 and 2 of "Paris" portrays the later sequence of Scott's life in Europe. The dance reached an exciting conclusion with "Finale" to the song The Jeep is Jumpin'. Sounds of Hazel had its world premiere in October of 2002 at Washington Performing Arts in Washington, DC. It enjoys choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, assistant choreography by Ashley LaRosa, musical direction and composition by Erica "Twelve 45" Blunt, lighting design by Michael Cole, and costume design by Mark Zappone.

After the intermission, the mesmerizing evening of dance had the best possible finale with Blake Works IV (The Barre Project). The stunning, vibrant modern ballet was conceived at the height of the pandemic when dedicated dancers made every effort to sustain their professional abilities with at-home exercises. We love that the piece showcased the individual dancers as they did their barre work. Blake Works I has choreography by William Forsythe, music by James Blake, lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker, costume design by William Forsythe and Katy A. Freeman, original sound by Benjamin Young with staging and choreographic assistance by Jodie Gates, Noah Gelber and Benjamin Peralta.

Congratulations to the dancers of Dance Theatre of Harlem on their homecoming season. The company includes Derek Brockington, Micah Bullard, Lucas Castro, Kouadio Davis, Lindsey Donnell, Keenan English, Yinet Fernandez, Alexandra Hutchinson, Daphine Marcelle Lee, Christopher Charles McDaniel, Sanford Placide, Elias Re, Kamala Saara, Dylan Santos, Ingrid Silva, Amanda Smith, Alexandra Terry, Delaney Washington, Stephanie Rae Williams, and David Wright. Their captivating talent and versatility is truly a gift to New York City.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution that has been acclaimed globally. It encompassing a world class company, a professional studio school, a leading arts education program - Dancing Through Barriers®, and community engagement activities.

