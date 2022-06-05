Photos: The Royal Ballet and Royal Ballet School Take Part in Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

The Royal Ballet and The Royal Ballet School joined a glittering line-up of national and international stars at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday 4 June which was the highlight of this year's Jubilee celebrations.

Commissioned by the BBC, for BBC One and iPlayer, and produced by BBC Studios, a special segment was choreographed by The Royal Ballet's Kristen McNally set to Hans Zimmer's Planet Earth Suite II. This divertissement celebrated the importance of the environment and nature and featured Royal Ballet Principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson and newly promoted Principal Reece Clarke, who were joined by 30 students from The Royal Ballet School. In keeping with the theme of sustainability, the performance featured costumes designed by Olivia Pomp using former ballet and opera costumes repurposed from the Royal Opera House costume store.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, comments 'It is a great honour for the Company and School to be involved in this wonderful celebration of our Monarch and Patron. It seems fitting that from the youngest members of The Royal Ballet School to Company Principals, we can come together for this very special occasion.'

HM the Queen is Patron of The Royal Ballet and granted its Royal patronage in 1956, HRH The Prince of Wales is President of The Royal Ballet, and the Vice President is The Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Platinum Party at the Palace is part of a wide-ranging itinerary of events celebrating the Queen's seven-decade reign. Headlined by Diana Ross, the concert also included performances by global music stars including Queen, Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli, alongside stars from the stage, screen and sporting world.