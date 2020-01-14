Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Beyond Babel brings West Coast Urban Dance to the East Coast this winter with the New York premiere of the acclaimed immersive production, co-created by rising theater artists Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus and the award-winning team of Keone and Mari Madrid, who choreographed, directed, and will star in the production.

See rehearsal photos below!

The production will begin previews on January 21, 2020 and open February 1, 2020 for a 10-week limited engagement through March 29, 2020 Off-Broadway at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street).

Told entirely through West Coast Urban Dance, Beyond Babel is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as well as contemporary stories of love and separation from around the world. The narrative follows two divinely linked lovers (played by the Madrids) struggling to reconcile the rising tensions of division as authorities raise a wall that tears families apart and cleaves a community in two.

Beyond Babel features an ever-changing contemporary soundtrack and a set comprised of vast crochet art installations and backdrops by singular visual artist London Kaye.

Beyond Babel premiered September 21, 2018 at a pop-up theater in downtown San Diego, CA, and played 125 performances over six months. Described by BroadwayWorld as "a truly spectacular theatre experience not to be missed," the sold-out run received a tremendous critical response.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal
Josh Aviner, Keone Madrid, Mari Madrid and Lyndsay Magid Aviner

Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal
Josh Aviner, Keone Madrid, Mari Madrid and Lyndsay Magid Aviner

Keone Madrid
Keone Madrid

Lyndsay Magid Aviner
Lyndsay Magid Aviner

Mari Madrid
Mari Madrid

Josh Aviner
Josh Aviner

Keone Madrid
Keone Madrid

Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel
Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel

Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel
Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel

Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel
Keone Madrid and The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Mari Madrid and Keone Madrid
Mari Madrid and Keone Madrid

Mari Madrid and Keone Madrid
Mari Madrid and Keone Madrid

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid
Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

Mari Madrid and Selene Haro
Mari Madrid and Selene Haro

The Cast of Beyond Babel
The Cast of Beyond Babel

Fabian Tucker
Fabian Tucker

Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal
The Cast and Creative Team of Beyone Babel that includes-krone Madrid, Mari Madrid, Josh Aviner, Lyndsay Magid Aviner, Fabian Tucker, Selene Haro, Mikey Ruiz, Olivia Battista, Hugh Aparente, Shannon Kelly, Julian Sean, Noelle Franco, Samuel Moore, Melissa De Jesus, K.J. Estudillo, Kaitlyn Sung, Maya Cell-Abrams, Amor Ledesma, Joe Macken, Charina Madrid, Carlo Darang, Isidro Rafael and Alex Chung

Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal
Keone Madrid, Mari Madrid, Lyndsay Magid Aviner and Josh Aviner

Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal
Keone Madrid, Mari Madrid, Lyndsay Magid Aviner and Josh Aviner




