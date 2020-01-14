Photo Coverage: BEYOND BABEL In Rehearsal

Beyond Babel brings West Coast Urban Dance to the East Coast this winter with the New York premiere of the acclaimed immersive production, co-created by rising theater artists Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus and the award-winning team of Keone and Mari Madrid, who choreographed, directed, and will star in the production.

See rehearsal photos below!



The production will begin previews on January 21, 2020 and open February 1, 2020 for a 10-week limited engagement through March 29, 2020 Off-Broadway at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street).



Told entirely through West Coast Urban Dance, Beyond Babel is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as well as contemporary stories of love and separation from around the world. The narrative follows two divinely linked lovers (played by the Madrids) struggling to reconcile the rising tensions of division as authorities raise a wall that tears families apart and cleaves a community in two.



Beyond Babel features an ever-changing contemporary soundtrack and a set comprised of vast crochet art installations and backdrops by singular visual artist London Kaye.



Beyond Babel premiered September 21, 2018 at a pop-up theater in downtown San Diego, CA, and played 125 performances over six months. Described by BroadwayWorld as "a truly spectacular theatre experience not to be missed," the sold-out run received a tremendous critical response.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



