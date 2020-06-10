Peridance's Global Summer Dance Launches Monday, June 15

Peridance's Global Summer Dance launches Monday, June 15th, 2020.

The dance community has entered into an unprecedented time as artists and educators around the world are facing new personal and financial challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to reimagine the future of dance education - how can we be mentors, teachers and artists in a socially distanced world? How can we continue to build a sustainable partnerships? How can we create stronger bonds within the dance community?

And what better way to build community than by doing what we know best, dancing together! As an internationally recognized dance institution, Peridance is passionate about creating new bridges between acclaimed dance educators and committed students around the world. Peridance believes that by working together, dance studios and arts institutions around the globe can emerge from these times better equipped for what the future might bring. We have developed a program for this summer aimed to foster relationships with other studios and create a global community for high level dance training.

On June 15th, we will be launching Global Summer Dance, an 8-week online teen intensive, which features a diverse offering of classes and workshops led by master teachers and artists from around the globe. Global Summer Dance provides students, age 11-18yrs, a communal space for students to study with industry professionals that may not be readily available to them otherwise. It is a flexible program which enables the students to select from 1 to 8 weeks as desired to accommodate their schedule. We aim to provide students with various artistic perspectives and styles to train in. Daily schedule will include 3-4 class opportunities in a wide variety of dance styles- Ballet, Contemporary, Modern, Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, and Body Conditioning. Studio Partner will be able to customize the program to cater to their own studio's unique curriculum. Each week will also include a specialized workshop class ranging from Q&A panels with Artists, Dance on Camera sessions, and more. And as a very special feature of our program we will present two collaborative performance opportunities with participating students, studios, artists, and faculty at the culmination of the 4th and 8th weeks.

This program is Peridance Center's summer dance extravaganza, a time to train, connect, and build within the global dance scene.

More Information on Global Summer Dance

Due to Covid-19, Peridance historic 2-week BLUEPRINT Summer Intensive (est. 2012) will be offered online as well, featuring four artists from around the world.

BLUEPRINT Online highlights the various artistic perspectives of our faculty and immerses students in an intensive experience of exploration and creativity. Participants will gather within an inclusive virtual space to engage in dialogue and creative process with our acclaimed teaching artists. In order to develop deeper relationships and exchange with the faculty, small group breakout sessions will provide each student mentorship and personal feedback. The program will wrap with a special Live Online Performance of work created with our artists during the intensive.

More Information on BLUEPRINT Summer Intensive

