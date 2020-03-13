Nimbus BAM Season Postponed Indefinitely

Nimbus has released the following statement regarding their upcoming performances:

Dear Nimbus Family,

With regret, Nimbus has decided to indefinitely postpone our March 20-21 BAM Fisher Season: Nimbus company and OFFLINE+ performances. Our highest priority is the safety of our audiences, dancers and staff. Under current circumstances and with recommendation from public health authorities, we feel that it is essential to play our part in limiting potential for exposure and further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Needless to say: we are disappointed to postpone these performances which included important new work from guest choreographers Yoso Sakuraba, Sofia Nappi, and Kristin Klein, along with my two-part cycle, Patch of Turf and Falling Sky, works which seem resonant with the anxiety and troubled period we find ourselves in. We look forward to bringing these works to the public when conditions allow.

All ticket-buyers are eligible for a full refund for tickets for BAM performances. Patrons who purchased tickets through Brownpapertickets, please call: (800) 838-3006. Patrons who purchased tickets directly from Nimbus, please contact our office at (201) 377-0718, to process your refund.

Support the Arts During the Coronavirus Crisis:

We anticipate a large financial impact on our organization caused by performance and program cancellation due to the COVID-19 crisis and hope to maintain steady employment for our dancers and staff who are financially vulnerable. We ask patrons to consider donating unused tickets to Nimbus in place of seeking a refund, and/or to make a contribution to Nimbus during this difficult time period. Please Click Here to donate to Nimbus.

Nimbus will strive to return to the stage as soon as it is safe to do so. Pending possible closure of the School of Nimbus, a contingency plan is being developed to offer remote learning if conditions require the closure of our school. We will monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of our constituents.

We send our best regards for health and safety to each of you.

Sincerely,

Samuel Pott, Artistic Director





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You