New York Theatre Ballet School 2022-23 Children's Division Classes Announced

Learn more about the class lineup here!

Aug. 15, 2022  
New York Theatre Ballet School (NYTB) has announced open registration for its 2022-23 school year classes. Classes begin September 19.

Founded by Diana Byer, New York Theatre Ballet School follows the Cecchetti syllabus, with classes emphasizing technique, music, theatricality, gesture, and style. NYTB School ensures small class size and highly individualized instruction, with teaching assistants in every class. The School's relationship with New York Theatre Ballet provides performing experience in ballets throughout the year.

NYTB School Children's Division classes are as follows:

  • Pre-Ballet I - ages 4-5 - Saturday, 9:00-9:50am
  • Pre-Ballet I/II - ages 5-7 - Wednesday, 4:30-5:30pm
  • Pre-Ballet II - ages 6-7 - Saturday, 10:00-11:00am
  • Ballet I* - ages 8-10 - Tuesday, 4:15-5:15pm, Thursday, 4:30-5:30pm

(Children are required to attend two classes per week)

  • Ballet II* - ages 10-12 - Monday 4:30-6:00pm, Friday, 4:30-6:00pm
    (Children are required to attend two classes per week
  • Intermediate Level Teens* - ages 13-17 - Tuesday, 5:15-6:45pm, Thursday, 5:30-6:45pm (Workshop), Saturday, 11:00am-12:30pm
  • Young Artists Division* - ages 13-17 - Monday, 6:00-7:30pm, Wednesday, 5:45-7:15pm, Thursday, 5:30-6:45pm (Workshop), Friday, 6:00-7:30pm, Saturday, 12:30-2:00pm, Saturday, 2:00-3:00pm (Pointe)

*Enrollment for Ballet I, Ballet II, Intermediate Teen Level, and Young Artists Divisions is by invitation or audition.

Classes are given continuously throughout the year. NYTB School classes begin Monday, September 19, 2022 and continue through the week ending June 10, 2023. The annual Recital will take place on June 10, 2023. The school is closed for major holidays as well as winter and spring break. NYTB School is located at St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th Street, 2nd Floor. For more information, please visit our FAQ page.

To enter Pre-Ballet, children must be at least 4 years of age at enrollment. New students are admitted throughout the year provided there is space in the class for which they qualify. Merit-based scholarships to New York Theatre Ballet School are available.

For registration and more information, please visit https://nytb.org/ballet-school-ny/2022-2023-information




