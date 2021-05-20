New Movement Collective Announces Interactive Digital Dance Experience, Project XO Remote

New Movement Collective has announced its interactive dance installation event Project XO has been reimagined as a remote digital experience, available from 5 - 8 June 2021.

Using cutting-edge wearable technology, Project XO Remote invites audiences to interact with a robotic exoskeleton suit to control and choreograph the movements of a live performer, giving participants a sense of play and responsibility.

Designed especially for online audiences, this unique interactive experience explores themes of control, agency and physical empathy in a three-way live interaction between participant, performer and technology.

Project XO Remote stretches far beyond the possibilities of pre-recorded content, challenging how audiences experience and interact with dance digitally while offering them the opportunity to stay connected regardless of geography or social distancing requirements.

With performance slots every hour and half-hour, audiences can book a ticket to actively engage with the experience or watch the event from home. Audience participants must be aged 16+.

New Movement Collective (NMC) is a group of dance artists redefining the boundaries of choreography and performance through ambitious cross-disciplinary practice. NMC produces work that challenges traditional theatrical experiences and creatively considers the relationship between performer and spectator by placing them in the same arena and inviting a distinct encounter with dance.

Tickets for Project XO Remote go on sale at 10.00 on Tuesday 25 May 2021. Tickets cost £6.50 or free for spectators.