New Ballet NOSTALGIA By Choreographer Mike Loewenrosen to Play Teatro Heredia

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, 5:00 p.m., the "Compania Ballet Santiago de Cuba" will premiere its new ballet "Nostalgia - a journey into life". This ballet was choreographed by Mike Loewenrosen especially for this Cuban ballet company. Rehearsals were held since the beginning of February. This first Austrian-Cuban collaboration of this kind will be shown in the "Teatro Heredia" in Santiago de Cuba, which has a capacity for 2000 visitors. This is the most important cultural center of the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Mike Loewenrosen's new ballet tries to explore and represent the invisible world of feelings and experiences through the language of dance. "Nostalgia - a journey into life" highlights great themes that we probably all encounter in our journey through life: the trust of childhood, love and joys, but also their disappointments, separation and anger, the rediscovery of what is essential.

Mike Loewenrosen was born in Switzerland, grew up in Austria and trained as a dancer in classical ballet and contemporary in Vienna, New York and Amsterdam. His work includes choreography and direction for dance companies, dancers, theater, film and TV in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, France, USA, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. In addition, in 2007 he founded the state-approved conservatory "Sunrise_Studios" in Vienna, which since then has been successfully training young talents to become certified stage actors specializing in dance, singing, acting or musical theater.

„Nostalgia - a journey into life"

new ballet

Choreographer: Mike Loewenrosen

Rehearsal Director: Surinay Barrientos Moreno

Compania Ballet Santiago de Cuba (Dir: Zuria Salmon)

Premiere: March 5, 2023; Teatro Heredia.