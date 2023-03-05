Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Ballet NOSTALGIA By Choreographer Mike Loewenrosen to Play Teatro Heredia

Mike Loewenrosen's new ballet tries to explore and represent the invisible world of feelings and experiences through the language of dance.

Mar. 05, 2023  

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, 5:00 p.m., the "Compania Ballet Santiago de Cuba" will premiere its new ballet "Nostalgia - a journey into life". This ballet was choreographed by Mike Loewenrosen especially for this Cuban ballet company. Rehearsals were held since the beginning of February. This first Austrian-Cuban collaboration of this kind will be shown in the "Teatro Heredia" in Santiago de Cuba, which has a capacity for 2000 visitors. This is the most important cultural center of the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Mike Loewenrosen's new ballet tries to explore and represent the invisible world of feelings and experiences through the language of dance. "Nostalgia - a journey into life" highlights great themes that we probably all encounter in our journey through life: the trust of childhood, love and joys, but also their disappointments, separation and anger, the rediscovery of what is essential.

Mike Loewenrosen was born in Switzerland, grew up in Austria and trained as a dancer in classical ballet and contemporary in Vienna, New York and Amsterdam. His work includes choreography and direction for dance companies, dancers, theater, film and TV in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, France, USA, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. In addition, in 2007 he founded the state-approved conservatory "Sunrise_Studios" in Vienna, which since then has been successfully training young talents to become certified stage actors specializing in dance, singing, acting or musical theater.

„Nostalgia - a journey into life"

new ballet

Choreographer: Mike Loewenrosen
Rehearsal Director: Surinay Barrientos Moreno
Compania Ballet Santiago de Cuba (Dir: Zuria Salmon)
Premiere: March 5, 2023; Teatro Heredia.



MorDance Sets Spring 2023 Season, Celebrating its 10th Anniversary
MorDance wil present its Spring 2023 Season with groundbreaking new ballets centering themes of activism and humanity from April 28-29, 2023 at Gerald W. Lynch Theater.
Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Returns To Museum Of Contemporary Art, Features Four World Premieres
The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, presents four world premieres in the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Choreographic Competition.
Norte Maar Celebrates Tenth Anniversary Season of CounterPointe Series Merging The Pointe Shoe With Visual Arts On Stage
​​​​​​​Norte Maar, a Brooklyn-based arts organization dedicated to the creation, promotion, and presentation of collaborations in the visual, literary, and the performing arts, presents the tenth anniversary season of Counterpointe10, March 24-26, a curated performance series of newly commissioned choreographic works by female dance artists.
SEE YOU by Hung Dance From Taiwan Presented at The Adelaide Fringe 2023
After its participation in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the United Kingdom and the Avignon Festival in France in 2022, the internationally acclaimed 'See You' by Taiwanese dance company Hung Dance, is making its Australian debut at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2023, with a total of 11 performances this year.

March 1, 2023

MorDance wil present its Spring 2023 Season with groundbreaking new ballets centering themes of activism and humanity from April 28-29, 2023 at Gerald W. Lynch Theater.
February 28, 2023

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, presents four world premieres in the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Choreographic Competition.
February 27, 2023

​​​​​​​Norte Maar, a Brooklyn-based arts organization dedicated to the creation, promotion, and presentation of collaborations in the visual, literary, and the performing arts, presents the tenth anniversary season of Counterpointe10, March 24-26, a curated performance series of newly commissioned choreographic works by female dance artists.
February 24, 2023

Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with Fires of Varanasi, presented March 10, 2023, at 7:30pm at Performing Arts Houston.
February 23, 2023

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, March 3 at 7pm ET, with American Landscape, LIVESTREAMED.
