Nathan Hirschaut Announces World Premiere Of LETTERS TO MY FATHER

Nathan Hirschaut, a pioneering dance-theatre choreographer, announces the world premiere of Letters To My Father, a solo in response to the untimely loss of his father. A dance film in collaboration with Cinematographer and editor Jeremiah Hutchens, the work will be part of the Hive Creates virtual Spring Benefit Concert, streaming on March 20 at 5:00 p.m, PDT.

Following Nathan's recent premiere of Seek, a cutting-edge dance film steeped in autobiographical anecdotes and performed by artist Zoe Hollinshead, Nathan turns the camera on himself to dive deeper into his own journey of losing a parent and navigating death and all of the emotions it brings for those left behind. A 14-minute virtual solo, the contemporary and theatrical vocabulary is inspired by a book titled Letters to my Son that was given to Hirschaut by his father before his passing, and moves through themes of loss, manhood, and the everlasting bond between and father and son. Brimming with introspection through Hirschaut's lens, death is redefined by the evolution of relationships from the physical to the spiritual and celebrating the opportunity to strengthen bonds with lost loved ones in a meaningful way.

"Death is the only thing we are guaranteed, however it's also an experience we often ignore, so I'm flipping the script," muses Hirschaut. "This piece is not about pain, it's about continuation and about using loss as a way to build a new relationship," he continues. "Facing our own and others mortality is the deepest spiritual practice one can do, so I want to explore changing my relationship to it to find the blessings and growth in loss."

The proceeds from this premiere will help to fund the company's next creative project-to document and join the Community Carbon Trees initiative to plant 1 million trees on the coast of Costa Rica to premiere on Earth Day, 2021.

Letters To My Father will stream on Saturday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m., PDT, along with "The Lost Sapiens"by filmmaker Treyden Chiaravalloti and the music duet ARKAI'S take on "Grandmothers Dream."

Tickets are by donation, and are available for purchase at https://www.hivecreates.com/springbenefitconcert