The performance is on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8pm.

Sep. 08, 2022  
Natalia Osipova presents the New York Premiere of Force of Nature, a new program of dazzling classic and contemporary dance pieces, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8pm at New York City Center, 131 West 55th St., NYC. Tickets will go on sale September 13, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nycitycenter.org/NataliaOsipova or call 212-581-1212.

Acclaimed worldwide as one of the greatest ballerinas of her generation, Natalia Osipova stars in an evening of solos and duets unrivaled for their virtuosity and beauty - from all-time classics to brilliant new ballets.

The program will include classics like the Act III pas de deux from Don Quixote (Petipa/Minkus) and The Dying Swan (Fokine/Saint Saens), as well as a new piece, Ashes (co-choreographed by Osipova and Kittelberger), and pieces by British and American choreographers, among others. Full program to be announced.

"I have always loved to dance in New York," said Natalia Osipova. "It's a very special audience who love dance. I have been missing New York, and I'm so glad that I can come back in January with a new program, where I have selected pieces which I love from British and American choreographers, but also ones I have never danced in America, so I can share something new with the New York audience."

A percentage of proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to the Ukrainian Relief Effort.


Natalia Osipova Presents The New York Premiere Of FORCE OF NATURE At New York City Center
