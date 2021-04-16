Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces 4/19-4/23 Schedule for The Bridge

The lineup includes Seyong Kim, Yuka Notsuka, Nai-Ni Chen, Barkha Patel, and Greta Campo.

Apr. 16, 2021  

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographers to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate.

The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

Learn more at www.nainichen.org.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Monday Seyong Kim (Ballet)

Tuesday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Barkha Patel (Contemporary Indian Dance) at 11am

Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am


