Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Hosts Summer 2023 In-Person Dance Classes

Classes will be held at New York’s New Center for Creativity and Dance at 287 E. 10th St., from August 8 – 17.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Ailey Moves NYC! Free Summer Dance Celebration to Return to All Five Boroughs This Summer Photo 1 Ailey Moves NYC! Free Summer Dance Celebration to Return to All Five Boroughs This Summer
The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers Photo 2 The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season Photo 3 Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season
Review: FLAMENCO FESTIVAL: LA LEONA, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: FLAMENCO FESTIVAL: LA LEONA, Sadler's Wells

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Hosts Summer 2023 In-Person Dance Classes

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces their 2023 summer institute for dancers seeking a deep exploration of culture and self-expression, beyond dance movement and technique. The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company classes aim to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors from around the world to create dance that transforms personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Classes will be held at New York’s New Center for Creativity and Dance at 287 E. 10th St., from August 8 – 17. Interested dancers may register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8Tcog4yDXasH9_nxtTTZ3vSdA4eFzV9TBCtsyDBveanrUdA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers looking to push their boundaries with new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen’s Kinetic Spiral, a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi, QiGong with contemporary dance practices and ballet. In this series, guest artist Aloe Ao Liu will teach the Peacock Dance from Yunnan Province in China. Yunnan borders China and Laos, Burma and Thailand, a region with rich indigenous cultures and history. Ms. Liu has performed internationally with some of the most prestigious dance companies in the world.

Class Schedule

August 8 - 11: Daily classes 1-4pm in Kinetic Spiral and Peacock Dance

August 14 - 17: Daily classes 3-6pm in Kinetic Spiral and Peacock Dance

Tuesday, August 8 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance

Wednesday, August 9 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Thursday, August 10 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Friday, August 11 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Monday, August 14 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Tuesday, August 15 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Wednesday, August 16 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Thursday, August 17 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform FESTIVAL From RED FIRECRACKERS Photo
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform FESTIVAL From RED FIRECRACKERS

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present “Festival” from Red Firecrackers as part of New Victory Dance: Program C on July 27, 2023 at 7pm at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.

2
The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Make Its Debut At The Joyce Theater Next Month Photo
The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Make Its Debut At The Joyce Theater Next Month

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, August 1-12, 2023, with two repertory programs, including audience favorites and rarely seen pieces, as well as a world premiere and a stage premiere.

3
Battery Dance Reveals Young Voices In Dance Lineup, Part Of The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Photo
Battery Dance Reveals Young Voices In Dance Lineup, Part Of The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival

Battery Dance has announced the Young Voices in Dance lineup, kicking off the 42nd Anniversary of its free summer festival presented in partnership with Battery Park City Authority.

4
Ballet Hispanico to Premiere BUSCANDO A JUAN at The Met Museum This Month Photo
Ballet Hispanico to Premiere BUSCANDO A JUAN at The Met Museum This Month

On July, 13, 14, and 15, Ballet Hispánico will perform a new work choreographed by Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, inspired by The Met's exhibition Juan de Pareja, Afro-Hispanic Painter. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS