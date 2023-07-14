Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Hosts Summer 2023 In-Person Dance Classes

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces their 2023 summer institute for dancers seeking a deep exploration of culture and self-expression, beyond dance movement and technique. The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company classes aim to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors from around the world to create dance that transforms personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Classes will be held at New York’s New Center for Creativity and Dance at 287 E. 10th St., from August 8 – 17. Interested dancers may register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8Tcog4yDXasH9_nxtTTZ3vSdA4eFzV9TBCtsyDBveanrUdA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers looking to push their boundaries with new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen’s Kinetic Spiral, a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi, QiGong with contemporary dance practices and ballet. In this series, guest artist Aloe Ao Liu will teach the Peacock Dance from Yunnan Province in China. Yunnan borders China and Laos, Burma and Thailand, a region with rich indigenous cultures and history. Ms. Liu has performed internationally with some of the most prestigious dance companies in the world.

Class Schedule

August 8 - 11: Daily classes 1-4pm in Kinetic Spiral and Peacock Dance

August 14 - 17: Daily classes 3-6pm in Kinetic Spiral and Peacock Dance

Tuesday, August 8 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance

Wednesday, August 9 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Thursday, August 10 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Friday, August 11 1- 2:30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 2:30- 4pm Peacock Dance Monday, August 14 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Tuesday, August 15 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Wednesday, August 16 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance

Thursday, August 17 3- 4.30 pm Kinetic Spiral, 4.30- 6pm Peacock Dance