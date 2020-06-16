Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces DANCE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE To Support Social Justice And Anti-Racism

The dancers of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a group of young artists of various immigrant, gender, racial and ethnic origins, have come together to raise their voices in support of our diverse communities during these turbulent times. Due to the stay-at-home order, all Company rehearsals and classes are being conducted virtually. and have been since March.

Recently the Company met virtually to discuss the many issues that have challenged our society and changed the way we live our lives. The members of the company observed the increase in hate crime against Asian Americans, recent rallies against racism towards black people, and the disproportionate, ongoing suffering in minority and lower-income communities in this pandemic. Company members and Nai-Ni Chen are all in agreement that more efforts are needed. To begin, Company members have joined together to create a new Dance for Social Justice program, and they are inviting the public for a series of three days of free virtual dance classes. The dancers hope class participants will be inspired to donate to non-political, community advocacy organizations. Such donations are voluntary and at the participants' discretion.

Future actions will be announced in the summer as New York and New Jersey open for public gathering. The first series of "Dance for Social Justice" will be offered on June 18, 19, 20, 2020, 4PM to 6PM, Thursday through Saturday, 4PM to 6PM. Registration for Virtual classes can be accessed by going to https://forms.gle/QyoLSEouvdf2vvYc9 Dance for Social Justice is supported by DanceNYC Advancement Fund.

