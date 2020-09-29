Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Multi-Disciplinary Art Film By Beth Jucovy to Stream Through Three Venues

Article Pixel Sep. 29, 2020  

Choreographer Beth Jucovy's new multi-disciplinary film Evening features site-specific versions for three different locations. Footage was shot at the sites and in NYC, as well as Hawaii, Long Island and Minnesota.

A Mosaic of Poetry, Dance, Art and Nature: Finding one's way in a universe where creation and destruction are inextricably intertwined

Each venue is presenting the film as a you-tube premiere through their respective websites:

November 7&8, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Cedarmere
website: friendsofcedarmere.org

November 21 & 22, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Sands Point Preserve
website: sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

December 12&13, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Elmont Public Library
website: elmontlibrary.org


