Multi-Disciplinary Art Film By Beth Jucovy to Stream Through Three Venues
Choreographer Beth Jucovy's new multi-disciplinary film Evening features site-specific versions for three different locations. Footage was shot at the sites and in NYC, as well as Hawaii, Long Island and Minnesota.
A Mosaic of Poetry, Dance, Art and Nature: Finding one's way in a universe where creation and destruction are inextricably intertwined
Each venue is presenting the film as a you-tube premiere through their respective websites:
November 7&8, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Cedarmere
website: friendsofcedarmere.org
November 21 & 22, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Sands Point Preserve
website: sandspointpreserveconservancy.org
December 12&13, 7:30 PM Saturday through 10 PM Sunday
Elmont Public Library
website: elmontlibrary.org