Martha Graham Dance Company + School Will Host NEW@Graham: Graham and Tech

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Martha Graham Dance Company’s Studio Series will continue with a Graham and technology event hosted by the Martha Graham School on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18-19, 2025, at 7pm.

The event focuses on the School’s collaboration with CornellTECH in which the two explored the intersection of dance and emerging technology to reimagine archival choreography through augmented reality and AI-driven movement analysis. Dancers and technicians will demonstrate some of the recent experiments. PhD Candidate Hyunju Kim will share how she used advanced motion capture and AI tools to explore new ways to engage with Graham’s work Night Journey. Kim and Michael Byrne, Creative Lead for Tech, Arts and Culture at CornellTECH, will discuss how the project brings Martha Graham’s legacy into the digital age by transforming historical performances into interactive 3D experiences.

The program also features Floes, a multimedia collaboration by choreographer Virginie Mécène, composer Judith Shatin, and artist SoHyun Bae. Named for the large ice sheets that form ever more frequently on bodies of water around melting glaciers, this sonic/visual/kinetic collaboration embodies formation, collision, breaking, and flowing. Mapping, a work by Darshan Singh Bhuller which was inspired by his father's journey from East to West and sees Bhuller looking down on the world from above, will also be presented.

All of the works are performed by dancers from the Martha Graham School.

Comments