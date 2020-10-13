Maria Kefirova Brings New Creation to La Chapelle in November

Measuring Distance questions the concepts of measurement and space and how these two contribute to the sensitive experience.

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is very pleased to present Maria Kefirova's most recent creation Measuring Distance November 12, 13 and 14.

Mostly known for her artistic practice including theater, performance, installation, publication and video, she is primarily, but not exclusively, interested in the sensitivity related to distance and proximity as a technique generating new forms of content and structure. In line with her practice, Measuring Distance questions the concepts of measurement and space and how these two contribute to the sensitive experience.

Measuring Distance is a dance performance about shifting viewpoints, changing points of contact, and moving points of reference; it is about allocentric and egocentric forces. It is also a tool to locate myself. And then, a way to lose myself again. I measure space so I can enhance its presence, its materiality, its multidimensionality. The work superposes various methods of measure to unfold a sensitive geography, a 'living' space composing with the presence asymmetry and attention looking for the depth within the experience of reality.

Maria Kefirova is a dance artist with an artistic practice combining theater, performance, installation, publication and video. Her work involves performance, writing, research and consultation. Kefirova is a graduate of the DasArt Academy of Theatre and Dance (Amsterdam), a leading institution with programs focusing on research and innovation in the performing arts. Kefirova's work has been shown in various festivals and venues in Canada, the United States, Europe and Mexico. She leads dance workshops and develops her own choreographic practice by collaborating with established artists such as Miguel Melgarez, Jean-François Laporte, Hanako Hoshimi-Caines, Katie Ward, Sasha Kleinplatz, Florence Figols, Brice Noeser and Diego Gil, among others.

Both experimental and interdisciplinary theater, La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is a must-see Montreal institution for the performing arts. For the past 30 years, its program has constantly taken us down the less travelled paths that have made it its signature. Each season, rich, dense and eclectic, it constantly reinvents itself, always on the lookout for new practices and new creative talents. La Chapelle also offers 12 weeks of technical residencies for artists; Récréations, an introductory educational program in contemporary performing arts for elementary school students and finally La Chapelle More Bilingual Than Ever, a French to English and English to French surtitling program, projects combining both languages, offered for certain performances, and much more.

IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19, this performance is announced subject to change. Some projects for the 2020-2021 season may be presented in an alternative form to the traditional performance. For the most recent updates, please visit our website lachapelle.org.

