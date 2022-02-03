Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Comes to the Mark Morris Center This Month

Miro Magloire will present his New Chamber Ballet, joined by Philadelphia-based Variant 6 Vocal Ensemble, in the New York premiere of "Munu Munu," a full length ballet to both medieval and contemporary vocal music. Performed by an ensemble of five dancers and seven vocalists, "Munu Munu" received its premiere in March 2020 at The Performance Garage in Philadelphia, Pa.

What does munu munu mean?? - it is taken from one of the newer music works which consists of nonsense syllables sung by the vocalists. Contemporary music for the ballet is a series of a-cappella songs showing a wide range of influences, composed by Toby Twining. The medieval music is by vocal composers from the 1300's: Jacopo Da Bologna, Grimace, and Solage.

Miro remarked: "When creating Munu Munu, i was interested in the relationship of dancing and singing: two sister arts that are intimately connected to the human body and our desire to express feelings with it. These ideas are the root of the work - dancers and singers performing with and for each other, surrounded by the audience. The music spans seven centuries and fools our historic expectations - some of the contemporary songs have an ancient, ritual quality while the works from the 1300's sound almost modern with their multiple layered rhythms."

Friday & Saturday, February 11 & 12 at 7:30 PM

Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn

Tickets: $38

Reservations must be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/munu-munu-tickets-251996968717