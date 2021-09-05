LooseKANONdance Announces Fuze

looseKANONdance announces the creation of fuze, a queer art experience, a new display of multidisciplinary queer artwork made possible by artists, creatives, and collaborators from within the LGBTQIA+ community. Fuze is made possible by grants from LMCC, UMEZ, and DCLA. fuze will premiere on November 13, 2021, at 325 East 104th St. There will be showings at 7pm and 9pm with social distancing due to COVID-19 (due to demand, additional showtimes may be added on November 13). Tickets will be available online at www.fuzexperience.com or by phone at 704-562-4439.

"fuze is a unique and immersive experience designed to push the boundaries of queer collaboration and creativity," said founder Kanon Sapp, creative director of fuze. "Performance and art festivals are traditionally medium-based and transactional. The NYC Queer Arts Community is rich in artists, yet poor in connectivity. The experience aims to de-fuzethe way in which we see each other as competition, rather than a community of endless resources. fuze has the intention of creating a space for LGBTQIA+ artists to create and connect outside of Pride month and to host a community event that will support local businesses and creatives."

The participants of fuze will be selected through an application process. The artists will have six weeks to create new works using fuze funding. A creative team will work closely with the artists to support their visions: Branding: Sam Canvin, Barker Agency; Photography: Marc J. Franklin, senior photographer at Playbill; Videography: Kento, recording artist signed with Popsonic Records; Headshots: Bronson Farr. Collaborators for the event are specific LGBTQIA+ small businesses that fuze has chosen to support in order to uplift and strengthen the work of local entrepreneurs within the queer community: Artswrk , House of Jane, Queer Candle Co., and Transfigure Print Co. Special edition fuzemerchandise created by collaborators will be available for purchase at the event.

Artists may apply from September 8-21, 2021. Artist selections will be announced to the public on October 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.fuzexperience.com.

﻿looseKANONdance is a queer boutique contemporary dance company based in New York City. Founded by Kanon Sapp in 2017, looseKANONdance has built its name and repertoire over the past three years. The company has been graciously supported by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Upper Manhattan Engagement Zone, Fractured Atlas, Eryc Taylor Dance New Choreographer's Grant, Nimbus Dance, and more. They have performed work at New York City's most notable venues including Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater, Peridance Capezio Salvatore Theater, Martha Graham Studio Theater, Center for Performance Research, Dixon Place, Judson Memorial Church, and 92nd Street YMCA among many more. looseKANONdance's evening-length work, P L A S T I C, premiered in August 2019 and was notably featured in Playbill. It is the company's mission to investigate the enigmatic, malleability of movement invention while honoring artistic expression; through pioneering unique performance art intricately assembled with gestural, dynamic, vulnerable, and technical elements. The work indulges in creating alternate performance realities, which are jarring yet remarkably human; intimately personal yet wildly interpretive, scoped through the female perspective.

fuze is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by the Lower Manhattan Community Council (LMCC). LMCC serves, connects, and makes space for artists and community. fuze is also supported by the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation (UMEZ). UMEZ enhances the economic vitality of all communities in Upper Manhattan through job creation, corporate alliances, strategic investments, and small business assistance.