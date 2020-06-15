Lone Star Ballet Plans Upcoming In-Person and Online Classes

The Stephenville-Empire Tribune has reported on the ways in which Lone Star Ballet is altering their upcoming class schedule to make for the safest environment possible as rules put in place at the beginning of the pandemic start to relax.

Roxann Seaton, the ballet's newly appointed academy director shared details about the ways in which the company is structuring their classes: "So, say the class is a Monday/Wednesday ballet class...We've asked that they only register for one day, and then if they want to do the second day, they do the Google Meets, therefore everyone who would want to register has that opportunity to register and be in the classroom setting instead of having to be at home or ... not giving everybody the chance."

She continued to say, "We are hoping that by the time we get to auditions in August and start in September that everything will be back to where we can have our full class," she sad. "We can go about life as normal ... but with hopes we can actually increase our class sizes and go back to having our 20 kids in a studio, if need be."

