Live Virtual College Fair and Auditions Opens Doors For Young Dancers

Brooklyn-based nonprofit Dancewave presents the 10th Annual Dancewave Through College & Beyond (DTCB). The coveted international college dance fair and audition has fearlessly moved online for a two-weekend LIVE 2020 virtual event coming October 16-17 and 23-25, co-presented by Dance Magazine for the second year in a row. Close to 1000 attendees including representatives from nearly 60 college dance programs from across the U.S. and the U.K. and an anticipated 300+ students and families will convene on Zoom for a life-changing experience. Guests benefit from powerful live networking opportunities, financial aid and admissions courses, dance master classes, and much more.. In addition, the DTCB 2020 virtual audition supplies a platform for scholarship opportunities for high school seniors who are facing unprecedented barriers to their college dreams due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Each event weekend features interactive Zoom panels with college dance recruiters, students and alumni; educational workshops with expert college career and financial aid counselors; a live panel featuring a different lineup of working industry professionals and renowned teaching artists; live movement master classes; and guided reflections for students as they embark on their college journey.

Dancewave's carefully crafted and affordable Virtual Auditions platform (fees to audition range from $25-$45) allows students to safely learn, record and upload videos of themselves performing pre-set Ballet and Modern audition material. DTCB's virtual process opens an exciting new equitable opportunity, granting students the option to provide a third video of their performance in a traditional, contemporary, or street dance style of their choice.

EVENT LOCATION: All event Zoom panels, workshops and auditions will be housed on DTCB's new event website at dtcb.dancewave.org.

EVENT DATES: October 16-18 & 23-25, 2020



EVENT COST: College Fair Package only: $5-$15; Virtual Audition $25-$45

Fridays 5:00-7:00pm EDT:

Virtual Orientation and Reflection with DTCB Attendees

Movement Master Classes with Maleek Washington and Gallim Dance

Saturdays 9:00am-7:00pm EDT:

College Fair Zoom Panels (90 minutes each)

Sundays 9:00am-7:00pm EDT:

Peer-to-Peer Panels & Educational Workshops

Audition materials are accessed via a secure website by DTCB Audition Panelists from 38 of our participating schools. Admissions and scholarship offers are sent directly to students between October 26, 2020 - May 2021.

