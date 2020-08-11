Lawrence Leritz Pens Personal Remembrance About Tony Charmoli

Dancer, choreographer and director Tony Charmoli passed away on August 7, 2020

Multi-hyphenate performer Lawrence Leritz has penned a personal remembrance about Tony Charmoli, who passed away on August 7th at the age of 99.

Read below:

I first met Tony Charmoli in the summer of 1982 in Los Angeles. I had just recently completed performing in the national company tour of Fiddler On The Roof with Herschel Bernardi, which began immediately after we had closed on Broadway. One of our stops was L.A. I loved the warm weather and stayed for a year.

It was a fated period of time. I also met Ron Palillo, Lorene Yarnell, Francis Coppola and Gene Kelly. Both Ron and Lorene became close friends. One day at the gym, I also met Mark, a former dancer from the Joffrey Ballet School. He came to see a show I was performing in the following weekend at Studio One. Mark was a chef for Barry Manilow's manager, Michael Deveaux, who had a beautiful home at the top of Mulholland Drive, with a gorgeous view of the city. Mark decided to have a dinner party for dancer friends. He kindly invited me. When I arrived, a few guests were already there. Tony Charmoli was the first person I met. Tony had a big, magnetic personality, very funny, bright and chatty. I just loved him and his partner Will Saunders immediately. It was a great evening and my very first Hollywood party.

Mark told Tony all about my Studio One show. Tony thought it sounded great and invited me to perform at an afternoon garden party he was having at his glamorous home in the Hollywood Hills. Tony invited me over to his home a few days before the party. He wanted to discuss what I was going to do. He also needed a copy of my music. I was so impressed when I walked into his home office, full of Emmy and DGA Awards. Tony currently had "Woman of The Year" with Lauren Bacall on Broadway and was planning to direct a new TV show called, "Star Search" with Ed McMahon. Tony had choreographed many musical variety shows on TV including Danny Kaye, Dinah Shore, Your Hit Parade, Stop the Music and specials for Mitizi Gaynor, Shirley MacLaine, Bette Midler, Cher, Lily Tomlin, John Denver and The Muppets and many more.

When the weekend party arrived, it was full of Tony and Will's eclectic friends. I had choreographed several numbers to perform. They loved the new act. From that day on, Tony became one of my closest, lifelong friends.

Everyone loved Tony. He was very supportive, generous and one of the funniest people I have ever known. His friends ranged from the biggest stars in Hollywood to many interesting folks not on the radar. He had the soul of a true artist. Tony and Will invited me and my partner Terry often to their home for parties, dinners and brunch. I would always look forward to going. He was always so much fun to be with.

And the stories! I'll share one. During the run of Woman Of The Year, Tony along with the composer and lyricist Kander and Ebb were doing a brush up rehearsal. Lauren Bacall was going to be leaving the show soon and they were discussing possible replacements. Tony suggested Kim Novak. The music team immediately asked if Kim could sing. Tony pointed at Bacall on the stage and asked "can she?" Tony was always so quick and witty. I adored him. His passing leaves a large void in my life and heart, as it does for his many friends and family.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You