Kinesis Project Dance Theatre to Present Bi-Coastal Live And Livestream Performance Of SEARCH(LIGHT)

Kinesis Project dance theatre will present a bi-coastal live performance of Search(Light) on October 8-9, 2021 at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, live at Brooklyn Navy Yard and Vashon Center for the Arts, livestreamed from Vashon Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kinesisproject.com/events.

Kinesis Project dance theatre-the large-scale, outdoor dance company known for creating beautifully expansive yet surprisingly intimate dances-performs Search(Light), their newest evening-length work, simultaneously on two coasts live with Sandbox Percussion Quartet. Combining high-energy dancing, gorgeous light-reflecting costumes, and live music, this ground-breaking dance performance connects dancers in duets, trios and group unison across the country, in real time, prompting viewers to experience the potency of human connections across great distances.

Search(Light) will be danced by the full, bi-coastal company in their respective cities. Claudia-Lynn Rightmire, Therese Ronco, David L. Parker, Nicole Truzzi, in New York with Hendri Walujo, Kimberly Holloway, Robbi Moore, Madeline Morser and Margaret Behm on Vashon Island, WA. The dancers are accompanied live by violin soloist Doori Na and the award winning Sandbox Percussion Quartet, with projection installations in the Navy Yard by Ezra J. Robinson - creating a layered experience of the human and the ethereal for audiences. Melissa Riker, Choreographer and Artistic Director of Kinesis Project dance theatre, said "The dancers and I are thrilled to step up to the challenge of bringing the full company back together - offering access to dance audiences on two coasts. With Search(Light), the scale of the Brooklyn Navy Yard will create an entirely new experience for fans of Kay Hall on Vashon Island. The duets, trios and solos beamed across the country in real time reveal our large-scale vision, overlaid with the intimacy of individual connection in each in person space"

The dancers' connections are enhanced by reflective costumes designed by Rebecca Kanach. These eye-catching elements replicate lines of light through the movement as the 60-minute dance progresses.

Know Before You Go

For everyone's safety, we are asking all participants to observe the following guidelines:

COVID Safety Protocol

At Vashon Center for the Arts: Proof of vaccination is required for entry to performances in the Kay White Hall theatre

Ticket-holders are required to show proof of vaccination or a documented negative Covid test result taken within 72-hours prior to the event. VCA also requires visitors wear masks at all times.

At Brooklyn Navy Yard: Proof of vaccination is required for entry to performances. All ticket-holders are required to wear face protection at all times. Ticket-holders twelve years of age and above must also show proof of vaccination.

Consistent with this unique dance company's process of using varying environments to explore a single dance work, Search(light) appeared in Seattle and Vashon Island, WA over summer 2021, and in NYC in Riverside Park and Little Island.

Melissa Riker is Artistic Director and Choreographer of Kinesis Project dance theatre. She is a New York City dancer and choreographer who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice as the NYC dance and circus worlds combined during the 90s. Riker's dances and aesthetic layer her training as a classical dancer, martial artist, theatre choreographer and aerial performer. She creates dances on site - and in context. Riker invents large-scale out-door performances and spontaneous moments of dance for individuals and corporate clients.