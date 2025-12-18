Ballet Hispánico New York Unveils Spring 2026 Tour Schedule

Ballet Hispánico New York will step into its 2026 Spring Tour across the United States as one of the essential storytellers of American Dance. Throughout the spring, Ballet Hispánico's dancers will travel to stages across the United States to share the vitality and artistry that define the company's work.

Audiences will experience the evening-length CARMEN.maquia or a program drawn from the Company's most influential creations, offering audiences a rare look at the repertory that established Ballet Hispánico as a transformative force in American dance.

SPRING 2026 TOUR SCHEDULE:

January 16-17, 2026, 7pm

January 23, 2026, 7pm

January 31, 2026, 7pm

March 20, 2026, 7pm

March 22, 2026, 7pm

March 28, 2026, 7pm

April 23-26, 2026

Ballet Hispánico in NYC

This spring, Ballet Hispánico presents MUJERES: Women in Motion, featuring three new works by women shaping the language of dance in the present tense. These choreographic practices-rigorous, experimental, and unapologetically contemporary-affirm the Company's commitment to inquiry, authorship, and risk. Cassi Abranches offers a distinctly modern choreographic voice that reframes Brazilian cultural memory through contemporary form. Her work does not quote tradition-it transforms it. Drawing from gestures embedded in Brazilian life and craft, she distills them into a rigorous, current movement language shaped by precision, structure, and musical intelligence. Marianela Boán is a foundational figure in experimental dance, whose work has consistently challenged the boundaries between movement, theater, and conceptual art. Emerging from Cuba's avant-garde dance landscape, Boán rejects stylistic coherence in favor of disruption. Stephanie Martinez makes dances that insist on presence. Her choreography is attentive, deliberate, and unsentimental, driven by a clear understanding of how meaning is generated through rhythm, alignment, and choice.