Daniil Simkin to Return to The Joyce With SONS OF ECHO

The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the world premiere of Sons of Echo, an ambitious new venture from international ballet star Daniil Simkin that gathers five exceptional male principals for an evening of classical precision and contemporary innovation from January 14–25, 2026 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

A powerful exploration of the humanity behind ballet’s bravura, Sons of Echo brings together world-renowned ballet star Daniil Simkin and four celebrated male principals at the height of their careers: Jeffrey Cirio (Boston Ballet); Osiel Gouneo (Bayerisches Staatsballett); Alban Lendorf (Royal Danish Ballet); and Siphesihle November (The National Ballet of Canada). Through new and reimagined works by groundbreaking female choreographers including Lucinda Childs, Drew Jacoby, Tiler Peck, and Anne Plamondon, this exhilarating evening, a Joyce Theater Production, confronts expectations placed on male dancers while illuminating identity, vulnerability, and strength. Playful, poignant, and visually striking, Sons of Echo presents a nuanced exploration of male identity through classical and contemporary movement.

is a celebrated principal dancer and cultural innovator known for merging elite classical technique with propulsive, interdisciplinary ideas. Born into a lineage of dancers in Novosibirsk and raised in Germany, Simkin was trained exclusively by his mother, Olga Aleksandrova. His rise to international stardom was fueled by winning nine major competitions before launching a definitive career as a Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre and Staatsballett Berlin. While his foundation is built on the highest level of classical discipline—excelling in a repertory that spans from George Balanchine to Alexander Ekman—Simkin has emerged as a boundary-pushing creative force. He utilizes technology to move dance beyond the "two-dimensional" screen and back toward a primary, spiritual connection between artist and audience. In 2021, he founded Studio Simkin to develop monumental works that reimagine the dance experience. Evolving from earlier successes like the Joyce-commissioned INTENSIO and the Guggenheim’s Falls the Shadow, the Studio serves as a laboratory for transformative performance. Its portfolio includes the award-winning dance film Diorama and the recent Cave: Convergence Part One—a collaboration with the Martha Graham Dance Company that blurs the lines between choreography and a communal rave. By focusing on immersive stage projects and site-specific technological integrations, Studio Simkin creates holistic experiences lush with possibility. Simkin continues to lead the digital generation forward, shaping dance experiences in sync with a changing contemporary world.