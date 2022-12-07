Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI), from July 3 - August 26, 2023. For more information and to register to audition, visit kaatsbaan.org/kaatsbaan-ballet-intensive.

KBI is a great opportunity to train with a specially curated group of accomplished international dance artists in group ballet classes. Along with newly appointed KBI Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, faculty and guest teachers include Martine van Hamel, Kevin McKenzie (ABT, Artistic Director), returning KBI teacher Lorin Mathis, as well as Beth Ferrell, Gonzalo Garcia, Gillian Murphy, Luciana Paris, and Adrienne Schulte, among others. Training will include daily ballet technique classes, and opportunities to fine tune classical solos and corps de ballet repertoire.

This unique training program is designed for young dancers between the ages of 13 and 19 - who have at least two years of pointe work - to develop exceptional technical skills, artistic refinement, and a sophisticated approach to repertoire, with the ultimate goal of preparing attendees for a career in the arts.

Auditions will be held in December 2022 and January 2023. There are three options for how to audition:

In Person

January 14 & 15, 2023 in New York City

Four in-person audition classes taught by KBI Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, with ABT's Kevin McKenzie in attendance.

Live Zoom: Eight days available between December 11, 2022 and January 29, 2023.

Video Submissiona are accepted December 1, 2022 through March 7, 2023.

Dancers have the choice between two- or three-week sessions, either as a residential student in onsite boarding (limited availability) or as a day student, in the beautiful Hudson Valley in Upstate New York. Three-week sessions are $7,110 for residential students and $3,735 for day students, and two-week sessions are $4,760 for residential students and $2,510 for day students. KBI has a no refund policy. Insurance may be purchased upon registration.

Session I (3 weeks)

July 3 - July 22, 2023

Session II (3 weeks)

July 24 - August 12, 2023

Session III (2 weeks)

August 14 - August 26, 2023

Tuition Includes:

Daily classes with world renowned faculty, 6 days per week

All-star faculty including Beth Ferrell, Gonzalo Garcia, Paloma Herrera, Kevin McKenzie, Lorin Mathis, Gillian Murphy, Luciana Paris, Adrienne Schulte, and Martine van Hamel

Pianists collaborating with dancers throughout the program

End of session showcase, featuring classical repertoire and KBI dancer material developed under the guidance of Choreography Guest Artist.

A limited-edition leotard or pair of shorts from the Chameleon by April Giangeruso Kaatsbaan collection

Housing and Meal Plan Includes:

Housing at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Dancer's Inn, fully supervised

Full meal plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

Activities, including on and off-site trips

Laundry & incidentals

Email balletintensive@kaatsbaan.org for all questions.

All participants in KBI 2023 must be fully vaccinated, and those eligible to receive a Covid booster shot must do so. Negative Covid tests will not be accepted as an alternative to vaccination.

Chameleon by April Giangeruso is the official sponsor of Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive 2023.